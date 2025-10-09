iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

iPhone 18 release date: get ready for a split launch across 2026 and 2027

Here’s when Apple could unveil its next iPhone.

A photo of the whole iPhone 17 series being held in a person's hand.
iPhone 17 series.

Apple has kept things pretty predictable when it comes to iPhone launches. Ever since the iPhone 4s, new models have almost always landed in the fall. Sure, there have been a few exceptions, but September is usually Apple’s favorite month. This year wasn’t any different – the iPhone 17 showed up on September 9.

Naturally, that means most people are expecting the iPhone 18 to follow the same pattern next year. But this time, the rumor mill says Apple might be planning a little twist.

iPhone 18 launch schedule: what we expect


If the latest reports are to be believed, Apple could be changing its release strategy next year. That doesn’t mean we won’t see new iPhones in September – we just might not see all of them at once. The regular iPhone 18 might skip the fall and arrive later, possibly in the spring of 2027.



Here’s what insiders claim could happen: in fall 2026, Apple might unveil the iPhone Air 2 (2026), iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and maybe even the long-rumored foldable iPhone.

Notice what’s missing? The standard iPhone 18. According to leaks, that one could make its debut a few months later, alongside the rumored iPhone 18e, sometime in spring 2027.

Basically, Apple could be splitting its iPhone lineup across two events – one in the fall and one in the spring.

iPhone modelExpected announcement
iPhone 18Spring 2027
iPhone 18 ProFall 2026 (probably September)
iPhone 18 Pro MaxFall 2026 (probably September)
iPhone Air 2 (2026)Fall 2026 (probably September)
iPhone 18eSpring 2027
Foldable iPhoneFall 2026 (probably September)


Why change what’s already working?


That’s the question everyone’s asking. According to one report, Apple believes this new launch strategy could boost iPhone sales overall. How exactly? Well, that’s the part that’s a little fuzzy.

Traditionally, the regular iPhone (the base model) outsells the Pro models because it hits the sweet spot – lower price, simpler design, and features most people actually need. So, delaying the most popular version sounds a bit counterintuitive, unless Apple’s goal is to push fans toward other models first.

Maybe the company hopes that by holding back the base iPhone 18, some buyers will go for the iPhone Air 2 or even the rumored foldable iPhone instead. It could also be a way to space things out – keep something fresh for the spring when sales usually slow down.

Another possible reason? Timing. Samsung usually launches its Galaxy S series in January, and by pushing the iPhone 18 release closer to that, Apple could draw some attention away from the Galaxy S27 in 2027. It’s a smart marketing play – “Oh, Samsung just launched a new phone? Cool, but Apple’s got one coming right after.”

Or maybe Apple just thinks it’ll already have a full lineup of shiny new devices in the fall – between the Pro models, Air, and possibly the foldable – and wants to spread the hype out a bit.

Still, for now, it’s all just rumors


Of course, until Apple confirms anything, this is all speculation. Reports and leaks suggest that a release shift could be coming, but things might stay exactly the same. Apple isn’t exactly famous for last-minute surprises when it comes to launch timing, but then again, it’s also not afraid to shake things up when it wants to.

So, the safest bet? Expect the iPhone 18 series to make its debut next fall as usual – even if the regular model might decide to take a little break and show up later.
Either way, 2026 and 2027 are shaping up to be interesting years for iPhone fans, especially if the foldable finally makes its long-awaited entrance.


