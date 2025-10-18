Apple's failure to finalize the design of one component could delay iPhone Fold

iPhone 18

A delay in mass producing the hinge could cause a delay in the release of the iPhone Fold until 2027





foldable phone . There are some questions left about a couple of components that iPhone Fold and one of these components is said to be the hinge. Obviously, with a foldable phone the hinge is a very important component. As noted by South Korean website The Elec, Mizuho told its clients that Apple has yet to finalize the design and the specifications of its first. There are some questions left about a couple of components that Apple will use with theand one of these components is said to be the hinge. Obviously, with athe hinge is a very important component.









foldable phone owner's existence since the launch of the very first foldable handset. Just the other day, highly respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the hinge for the foldable iPhone may be $20 to $40 cheaper than expectations. Currently the price of the hinge is estimated at $100 to $120 for each piece. By the time the component goes into mass production, Apple supposedly was going to use a unique hinge that was going to eliminate, or at the least, reduce the crease that has been the bane of aowner's existence since the launch of the very first foldable handset. Just the other day, highly respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the hinge for themay be $20 to $40 cheaper than expectations. Currently the price of the hinge is estimated at $100 to $120 for each piece. By the time the component goes into mass production, Kuo sees the price dropping to $70 or $80 a piece





foldable phone in the third quarter of 2026 and release it in September. It takes time to decide the final design and specification of Apple's hinge." This alone According to AppleInsider, Mizuho's note to clients, when translated, reads, "It is not easy to mass-produce ain the third quarter of 2026 and release it in September. It takes time to decide the final design and specification of Apple's hinge." This alone could give Apple a reason to delay the introduction and release of the iPhone Fold until 2027.

Japan's Mizuho Securites expects the iPhone Fold to sport a 7.58-inch internal screen





iPhone Fold than originally forecast. Mizhuo's note also pointed out that the expected number of panels being produced for the iPhone Fold has been revised lower to 9 million units from the 13 million originally expected. It is important to note that Mizhuo isn't completely ruling out a 2026 launch of the foldable iPhone . If that is the case, the securities firm predicts that Apple will produce five to seven million fewer units of thethan originally forecast. Mizhuo's note also pointed out that the expected number of panels being produced for thehas been revised lower to 9 million units from the 13 million originally expected.

iPhone Fold to feature a 5.49-inch external screen and a 7.76 internal screen. This compares to the 8-inch internal display for the Mizhuo analysts also said that the foldable's external display will feature a 5.38-inch cover screen and an internal display weighing in at 7.58 inches. Two other reports from back in April both called for theto feature a 5.49-inch external screen and a 7.76 internal screen. This compares to the 8-inch internal display for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 , and that model's 6.5-inch external screen.

Motorola doubled its global foldable market share to 28% during Q2 2025





One feature expected to make its return to the iPhone with the first foldable model is Touch ID. The fingerprint sensor made its debut with the iPhone 5s in 2013. It was replaced with Face ID when the iPhone X was introduced in 2017.





foldable phones is expected to be 1.5% to 1.6% of the total global smartphone market in 2025. Total shipments are forecast to reach 19.8 million this year. The top foldable manufacturer with 45% of the market as of the second quarter of this year is Huawei. Foldable phones remain a niche product globally and many analysts expect this to remain the status quo until Apple enters the market place. The penetration rate worldwide foris expected to be 1.5% to 1.6% of the total global smartphone market in 2025. Total shipments are forecast to reach 19.8 million this year. The top foldable manufacturer with 45% of the market as of the second quarter of this year is Huawei.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Surprisingly, Motorola's Razr line this year is so hot, the manufacturer doubled its market share worldwide to 28% to take second place. As of the second quarter, before the release of theand Galaxy Z Flip 7 , Samsung held 9% of the foldable market worldwide.





As of the second quarter of 2025, Motorola and Samsung were numbers one and two in the U.S. foldable market respectively.

