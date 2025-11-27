15 phone deals I wouldn’t miss this Black Friday





I've been following Black Friday 2025 since November 20, and now it's time to share my favorite phone deals this year. Check out my hottest picks right here!





#1 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$700 in total value for the 1TB model





Gift Save $500 on the 1TB Razr Ultra and get a $200 gift $999 99 $1499 99 $500 off (33%) With its large cover screen, stylish and premium build, and Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, the Razr Ultra is one of the best flip phones this year. And while the 1TB model is quite pricey usually, you can now save $500 on it at Motorola. On top of that, the official store gives you the Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value) free of charge! Buy at Motorola





Black Friday brings an epic Motorola Razr Ultra deal that I just couldn't pass up without sharing. Right now, the device can be yours for $999.99 in its 1TB variant. That's a massive $500 off the $1,499.99 original price. As if that's not enough, Motorola gives you a free pair of the Moto Buds+, saving you an extra $200. That's $700 in total value right there!





#2 Google Pixel 9 Pro

Grab now for $350 off at Amazon

Save $350 on the Pixel 9 Pro $350 off (32%) The Pixel 9 Pro is one of my favorite phone deals this Black Friday. Why? Easy: it's now down $350 at Amazon in select 256GB colors, meaning you can grab it for less than $750. And it delivers a lot for the price, too. Tensor G4 chip, multiple AI features, top-notch camera — what more could you need? Buy at Amazon





The Pixel 9 Pro is another top pick this November. Right now, this Tensor G4-powered device can be yours for $350 off, making it an absolute hit. The promo is available on select 256GB color variants at Amazon, so keep that in mind.





#3 Galaxy S25 Ultra

Save $400 this Black Friday





Galaxy S25 Ultra: now $400 OFF! $400 off (31%) Amazon has improved its Galaxy S25 Ultra deal, now allowing Samsung fans to save $400 on the 256GB model. The previous discount didn't exceed $350, so this new promo should definitely be on your radar. With a gorgeous design, insanely powerful processor, and top-tier camera, this is one of the best phones in 2025! Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best camera phones this year. It captures absolutely stunning photos in all scenarios, and it's incredibly powerful as well. And the best part about all this? You can grab the 256GB models for a massive $400 off this Black Friday on Amazon.





#4 Google Pixel 9a

A bargain hunter's dream at $100 off





Google Pixel 9a: save $100 on Black Friday $100 off (20%) The Pixel 9a is one of the best mid-range phones, packing a stylish design, Tensor G4 chip, and a highly capable camera. And this Black Friday, it's an even easier choice, thanks to Amazon's epic $100 price cut. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon





Who said it's just flagship phones that get deep discounts this Black Friday? The Pixel 9a is a mid-ranger, and it's a fantastic choice right now. Now $100 off in all colors with 128GB and 256GB of storage, this is one of the best Black Friday bargains on mid-range devices at Amazon!





#5 Galaxy S25 FE

Whopping $208 price cut makes it a no-brainer





Galaxy S25 FE: down $208 this Black Friday $208 off (32%) With Android 16 right out of the gate, a gorgeous 6.7-inch display, and a premium-looking design, the Galaxy S25 FE checks a lot of boxes. It's also equipped with some Galaxy AI features to improve your experience. And here's the kicker: you can now buy it for $208 off in Icyblue! Buy at Amazon







#6 iPhone 17 Pro

Now just $0.00/mo at Verizon — who would miss that?





iPhone 17 Pro: now $0.00/mo $0 /mo $30 55 $31 off (100%) The iPhone 17 Pro can now be yours for $0.00/mo at Verizon, making it an incredible choice for Verizon fans. All you need to do to grab this epic deal is set up a new line on an eligible Unlimited plan. Buy at Verizon





Verizon is letting you save big on this powerful flagship, as long as you set up a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. That'll save you $1,100 over 36 months, by the way! If you're after a new iOS phone this Black Friday, the iPhone 17 Pro is a deal you shouldn't neglect. This shopping season,is letting you save big on this powerful flagship, as long as you set up a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. That'll save you $1,100 over 36 months, by the way!





#7 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Save $300 this Black Friday





Save $300 on the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold! $300 off (17%) Looking for a solid foldable phone this Black Friday? The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is an easy recommendation. With two bright displays, excellent overall performance, and top-tier camera, this device excels on all fronts. Right now, you can grab this premium foldable for $300 off, bringing it to a much more affordable price. Buy at Amazon









#8 OnePlus 13

$200 off at the OnePlus Store!





Gift OnePlus 13: now $200 off + free case $699 99 $899 99 $200 off (22%) The OnePlus 13 is also on sale at the official store. Over there, you can now save $200 on the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast. On top of that, you get a free case worth $39.99. Don't miss out on this solid discount and upgrade to a powerful device at a cheaper price! Buy at OnePlus





Snapdragon 8 Elite power now comes at a much cheaper price! OnePlus.com is giving you a fantastic $200 price cut on the OnePlus 13 , landing the base storage version to just $699.99. On top of that, it throws in a free case worth $39.99 to sweeten the pot.





#9 iPhone Air

Save $1,000 at Verizon over 36 months!





iPhone Air: as low as $0.00/mo at Verizon $0 /mo $27 77 $28 off (100%) The iPhone Air may be thin, but it's definitely powerful as well. Stylish and with a fantastic display, this is a top iOS pick for many. And now, Verizon is letting you get it for $0.00/mo when you set up a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Buy at Verizon





Verizon ! Just activate a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, and this deal is all yours. How does getting a phone that normally costs $27.77/mo for $0.00/mo? If you're tempted, now's the time to grab the iPhone Air at! Just activate a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, and this deal is all yours.





#9 Motorola Edge (2025)

This one is down to its best price!





Get the Motorola Edge (2025) for less than $400 $150 off (27%) The Motorola Edge (2025) has dropped to an irresistible price on Amazon. The Android phone with a 6.7-inch OLED display and Dolby Atmos sound can be yours for $150 off its original price, making it an incredibly good choice for bargain hunters. The deal requires a Prime membership. Buy at Amazon





Android phone for less than $400, saving you $150 on its original price. However, the merchant has lowered the MSRP (for whatever reason), so the discount won't appear as much as it actually is. I've got another tempting mid-range phone offer to share with you: the Motorola Edge (2025). During Black Friday Week, Amazon is selling this well-roundedfor less than $400, saving you $150 on its original price. However, the merchant has lowered the MSRP (for whatever reason), so the discount won't appear as much as it actually is.





#10 Galaxy S25

Grab now for $125 off





Galaxy S25: $125 off all 128GB models $125 off (16%) The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon chip, and now, a much cheaper price. Believe it or not, Amazon is now letting you save $125 on this bad boy, making it a real delight. Buy at Amazon





If you're a fan of compact phones but still want loads of potential and a capable camera, the Galaxy S25 is the one I'd recommend, especially right now. Amazon has slashed $125 off all 128GB models, making this compact flagship a much smarter buy.





#11 Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Walmart lets you save $310 on the 256GB variant





Save $310 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE! $649 99 $959 99 $310 off (32%) Find the Razr Ultra (2025) a bit pricey even at $500 off? Consider the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE! This budget flip phone might not be the cheapest out there at its regular price, but you can now get it for $310 off in its larger storage configuration at Walmart. Don't miss out! Buy at Walmart





Don't need a high-end flip phone? The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the ideal alternative, especially if you want a foldable with long software support. But what's so great about this device? It's price, of course — Walmart is now selling the model in White for $310 off, landing it at only $649.99!





#12 OnePlus 12

Now just $549.99, $350 off!





Trade-in OnePlus 12: now $549.99, $350 off! $549 99 $899 99 $350 off (39%) The OnePlus 12 is a great choice for users with a flagship taste and a modest budget. The device stands out with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a great-looking display. And now, you can get it for $300 off with "LASTCALL" code, applied at checkout. OnePlus also gives you an extra $50 off with any device trade-in in any condition. Buy at OnePlus





I know — the OnePlus 12 isn't the latest OnePlus flagship — but hear me out. This Black Friday, the OnePlus Store lets you grab it for $300 off with coupon code "LASTCALL". It also gives you an extra $50 off with any device trade-ins in any condition.





#13 Nothing Phone (3)

Unique style, now 20% off!





Nothing Phone (3): now 20% off $160 off (20%) Being truly unique just became a bit more affordable.e Right now, Amazon is letting you grab the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4-powered Nothing Phone (3) for a whopping $160 off, making it way more affordable than usual. Get yours while Black Friday lasts! Buy at Amazon





If you're all about uniqueness, I'd suggest you check out the Nothing Phone (3) . This device screams one-of-a-kind design like few other phones, and it's now a much easier choice at 20% off for Black Friday.





#14 Galaxy Z Flip 6

I wouldn't miss it at $490 off!





The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $490 OFF! $490 off (40%) I know, this is an older model, but hear me out. It has a gorgeous design, a slew of AI features, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. And this Black Friday, you can buy it for $490 off in select 512GB variants. How cool is that? Buy at Amazon





Why do I bother you with an older flip phone? Because the discount is absolutely epic! Right now, Amazon lets you save a massive $490 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage, making it a winner in my book!





#15 Moto G Power (2025)

Save $110 with Amazon's Prime-exclusive deal this Black Friday





Grab the Moto G Power (2025) for $110 off now! $110 off (37%) The Moto G Power (2025) brings a slightly upgraded design and a larger 6.8-inch display. More importantly, it features an ultra-rugged build and a high IP rating, making it ideal for undemanding users seeking durability above all else. The best part? Prime members can now get it for $110 off with Amazon's epic Black Friday deal! Buy at Amazon





Prime members shouldn't ignore this Black Friday deal, in my opinion. The Moto G Power (2025) may be nothing special, but get this: it's now down to its best price on Amazon. Save $110 with Prime this Black Friday!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile

Black Friday Week is in full swing, and I'm sure you know what that means! Yep, it's time to upgrade without paying full price. And let me tell you right off the bat: many of this year's phone deals are simply way too good to pass up!