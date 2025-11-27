15 phone deals I wouldn’t miss this Black Friday
These are my hand-picked hottest phone deals this Black Friday
Black Friday Week is in full swing, and I'm sure you know what that means! Yep, it's time to upgrade without paying full price. And let me tell you right off the bat: many of this year's phone deals are simply way too good to pass up!
From major US carriers to big-time retailers like Amazon and Walmart, great offers are everywhere. But, as we all know, getting so many options to pick from may make the final decision challenging. Don't worry, I'm here to help!
I've been following Black Friday 2025 since November 20, and now it's time to share my favorite phone deals this year. Check out my hottest picks right here!
#1 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
$700 in total value for the 1TB model
Black Friday brings an epic Motorola Razr Ultra deal that I just couldn't pass up without sharing. Right now, the device can be yours for $999.99 in its 1TB variant. That's a massive $500 off the $1,499.99 original price. As if that's not enough, Motorola gives you a free pair of the Moto Buds+, saving you an extra $200. That's $700 in total value right there!
#2 Google Pixel 9 Pro
Grab now for $350 off at Amazon
The Pixel 9 Pro is another top pick this November. Right now, this Tensor G4-powered device can be yours for $350 off, making it an absolute hit. The promo is available on select 256GB color variants at Amazon, so keep that in mind.
#3 Galaxy S25 Ultra
Save $400 this Black Friday
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best camera phones this year. It captures absolutely stunning photos in all scenarios, and it's incredibly powerful as well. And the best part about all this? You can grab the 256GB models for a massive $400 off this Black Friday on Amazon.
#4 Google Pixel 9a
A bargain hunter's dream at $100 off
Who said it's just flagship phones that get deep discounts this Black Friday? The Pixel 9a is a mid-ranger, and it's a fantastic choice right now. Now $100 off in all colors with 128GB and 256GB of storage, this is one of the best Black Friday bargains on mid-range devices at Amazon!
#5 Galaxy S25 FE
Whopping $208 price cut makes it a no-brainer
The Galaxy S25 FE is a very well-rounded Android phone, featuring Android 16 right out of the gate and now, a much more affordable price. Believe it or not, Amazon is now selling it for $208 off in Icyblue, making it cheaper than ever before!
#6 iPhone 17 Pro
Now just $0.00/mo at Verizon — who would miss that?
If you're after a new iOS phone this Black Friday, the iPhone 17 Pro is a deal you shouldn't neglect. This shopping season, Verizon is letting you save big on this powerful flagship, as long as you set up a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. That'll save you $1,100 over 36 months, by the way!
#7 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Save $300 this Black Friday
Foldable phone fans, rejoice! The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is $300 off and an incredible pick right now. Sure, Amazon briefly launched this deal shortly before Black Friday, but it's definitely still a hot bargain if you ask me.
#8 OnePlus 13
$200 off at the OnePlus Store!
Snapdragon 8 Elite power now comes at a much cheaper price! OnePlus.com is giving you a fantastic $200 price cut on the OnePlus 13, landing the base storage version to just $699.99. On top of that, it throws in a free case worth $39.99 to sweeten the pot.
#9 iPhone Air
Save $1,000 at Verizon over 36 months!
How does getting a phone that normally costs $27.77/mo for $0.00/mo? If you're tempted, now's the time to grab the iPhone Air at Verizon! Just activate a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, and this deal is all yours.
#9 Motorola Edge (2025)
This one is down to its best price!
I've got another tempting mid-range phone offer to share with you: the Motorola Edge (2025). During Black Friday Week, Amazon is selling this well-rounded Android phone for less than $400, saving you $150 on its original price. However, the merchant has lowered the MSRP (for whatever reason), so the discount won't appear as much as it actually is.
#10 Galaxy S25
Grab now for $125 off
If you're a fan of compact phones but still want loads of potential and a capable camera, the Galaxy S25 is the one I'd recommend, especially right now. Amazon has slashed $125 off all 128GB models, making this compact flagship a much smarter buy.
#11 Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Walmart lets you save $310 on the 256GB variant
Don't need a high-end flip phone? The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the ideal alternative, especially if you want a foldable with long software support. But what's so great about this device? It's price, of course — Walmart is now selling the model in White for $310 off, landing it at only $649.99!
#12 OnePlus 12
Now just $549.99, $350 off!
I know — the OnePlus 12 isn't the latest OnePlus flagship — but hear me out. This Black Friday, the OnePlus Store lets you grab it for $300 off with coupon code "LASTCALL". It also gives you an extra $50 off with any device trade-ins in any condition.
#13 Nothing Phone (3)
Unique style, now 20% off!
If you're all about uniqueness, I'd suggest you check out the Nothing Phone (3). This device screams one-of-a-kind design like few other phones, and it's now a much easier choice at 20% off for Black Friday.
#14 Galaxy Z Flip 6
I wouldn't miss it at $490 off!
Why do I bother you with an older flip phone? Because the discount is absolutely epic! Right now, Amazon lets you save a massive $490 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage, making it a winner in my book!
#15 Moto G Power (2025)
Save $110 with Amazon's Prime-exclusive deal this Black Friday
Prime members shouldn't ignore this Black Friday deal, in my opinion. The Moto G Power (2025) may be nothing special, but get this: it's now down to its best price on Amazon. Save $110 with Prime this Black Friday!
