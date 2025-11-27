JBL's feature-packed Tour Pro 2 earbuds are flying off the shelves at 57% off

Recommended For You

What does that equate to? Normally priced at $250, the buds are now under $110, which saves you a whopping $144. However you look at it, that’s a pretty epic bargain! Plus, you can get the same discount on both color variants.The smart case is what I find particularly exciting about these JBL earbuds. It lets you control all sorts of things like audio settings, calls and playback, check battery percentage, and even set an alarm. It might be subjective, of course, but to me, all of that sounds pretty convenient.Aside from that, you’re getting a well-performing ANC. Featuring True Adaptive noise cancelling, the buds automatically adjust the ANC level in real time, making distractions much less annoying. And if you want to stay in touch with your environment, Smart Ambient is here to help.Sound quality isn’t half bad, either. While these certainly aren’t the best in class, they still deliver more than decent audio quality. Expect deep, punchy bass, crispy highs, and well-balanced mids. Factor in the battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge (with ANC on) and up to 32 hours in total with the case, and you’ve got a fantastic pair of earbuds.Sure, the JBL Tour Pro 2 aren’t the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, but they deliver great value for money right now. If you agree, now’s your chance to grab a pair for 57% off with Amazon’s epic Black Friday deal.