iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

JBL's feature-packed Tour Pro 2 earbuds are flying off the shelves at 57% off

This is the perfect time to save a massive $144 on these high-quality earbuds.

Deals Black Friday
Wondering what wireless earbuds to grab this Black Friday? Well, there are several deeply discounted options to consider, such as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. But neither of these packs a smart charging case — and the JBL Tour Pro 2 does. And here’s the best part: the Tour Pro 2 are also on sale right now — a huge 57% off.

$144 off (57%)
The JBL Tour Pro 2 are now available at an epic 57% off! That brings the feature-rich wireless earbuds to an unbeatable price, saving you a massive $144 on two color options. Act fast and save big this Black Friday.
What does that equate to? Normally priced at $250, the buds are now under $110, which saves you a whopping $144. However you look at it, that’s a pretty epic bargain! Plus, you can get the same discount on both color variants.

The smart case is what I find particularly exciting about these JBL earbuds. It lets you control all sorts of things like audio settings, calls and playback, check battery percentage, and even set an alarm. It might be subjective, of course, but to me, all of that sounds pretty convenient.

Aside from that, you’re getting a well-performing ANC. Featuring True Adaptive noise cancelling, the buds automatically adjust the ANC level in real time, making distractions much less annoying. And if you want to stay in touch with your environment, Smart Ambient is here to help.

Sound quality isn’t half bad, either. While these certainly aren’t the best in class, they still deliver more than decent audio quality. Expect deep, punchy bass, crispy highs, and well-balanced mids. Factor in the battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge (with ANC on) and up to 32 hours in total with the case, and you’ve got a fantastic pair of earbuds.

Sure, the JBL Tour Pro 2 aren’t the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, but they deliver great value for money right now. If you agree, now’s your chance to grab a pair for 57% off with Amazon’s epic Black Friday deal.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
