I can’t recommend the Pixel Buds Pro 2 enough at this Black Friday price
Grab these premium wireless earbuds for 26% while you still can.
Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your audio game without paying top dollar. After all, there are countless epic deals on earbuds and headphones worth splurging on. What if you're after a Google model? Not long ago, I highlighted the Pixel Buds 2a's first-ever price cut. And if you're after a more premium model, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 definitely stand out.
Right now, these high-quality wireless earbuds can be yours for 26% off in various color variants at Amazon. Sure, the same discount went live at the beginning of the month, but that doesn’t make it any less attractive, right? Hurry up and save $60 at Amazon before Black Friday wraps up.
With a beautiful design, ultra-comfortable fit, and a lightweight form factor, these Google buds promise all-day wear without ear fatigue. Their battery life is pretty remarkable as well — on a single charge, you get up to eight hours. That’s with having ANC on all the time, by the way!
But how does the ANC work? Well, it’s definitely better than on lower-tier options. However, high-pitched sounds do sometime come through, so keep that in mind. And if you want more on the ANC front, the AirPods Pro 2 are a solid alternative.
Where the earbuds really shine is the audio quality. Right out of the box, you can expect a balanced sound that makes any song pop. No bone-rattling bass, no screechy highs — just pure quality. Of course, you can use an EQ to boost the low end if you’re more of a basshead, but users who want rich audio with no overemphasis on any frequency will find them the ideal pick.
Bottom line: the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a pretty well-rounded option. To many, they are easily worth it even at full $230 price. But now, they’re absolutely irresistible at 26% off with Amazon’s epic Black Friday deal!
