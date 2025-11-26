I can’t recommend the Pixel Buds Pro 2 enough at this Black Friday price

Save 26% on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 $60 off (26%) The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have plunged $60 just in time for Black Friday, making them a fantastic choice for Google fans. That slashes three color variants just under $170. Act fast and save before Black Friday Week wraps up. Buy at Amazon





Other deals on earbuds to explore



With a beautiful design, ultra-comfortable fit, and a lightweight form factor, these Google buds promise all-day wear without ear fatigue. Their battery life is pretty remarkable as well — on a single charge, you get up to eight hours. That’s with having ANC on all the time, by the way!



But how does the ANC work? Well, it’s definitely better than on lower-tier options. However, high-pitched sounds do sometime come through, so keep that in mind. And if you want more on the ANC front, the



Where the earbuds really shine is the audio quality. Right out of the box, you can expect a balanced sound that makes any song pop. No bone-rattling bass, no screechy highs — just pure quality. Of course, you can use an EQ to boost the low end if you’re more of a basshead, but users who want rich audio with no overemphasis on any frequency will find them the ideal pick.



Bottom line: the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a pretty well-rounded option. To many, they are easily worth it even at full $230 price. But now, they’re absolutely irresistible at 26% off with Amazon’s epic Black Friday deal! With a beautiful design, ultra-comfortable fit, and a lightweight form factor, these Google buds promise all-day wear without ear fatigue. Their battery life is pretty remarkable as well — on a single charge, you get up to eight hours. That’s with having ANC on all the time, by the way!But how does the ANC work? Well, it’s definitely better than on lower-tier options. However, high-pitched sounds do sometime come through, so keep that in mind. And if you want more on the ANC front, the AirPods Pro 2 are a solid alternative.Where the earbuds really shine is the audio quality. Right out of the box, you can expect a balanced sound that makes any song pop. No bone-rattling bass, no screechy highs — just pure quality. Of course, you can use an EQ to boost the low end if you’re more of a basshead, but users who want rich audio with no overemphasis on any frequency will find them the ideal pick.Bottom line: the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a pretty well-rounded option. To many, they are easily worth it even at full $230 price. But now, they’re absolutely irresistible at 26% off with Amazon’s epic Black Friday deal!





Right now, these high-quality wireless earbuds can be yours for 26% off in various color variants at Amazon. Sure, the same discount went live at the beginning of the month, but that doesn’t make it any less attractive, right? Hurry up and save $60 at Amazon before Black Friday wraps up.