This new Pixel feature exposes a glaring gap in Android's toolkit
This new diagnostic tool needs to reach every Android device, not just Google's.
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Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. | Image by PhoneArena
Google's Pixel phones just picked up a new trick that, honestly, makes you wonder why it took this long. More importantly though, it raises a bigger question: why is it only available on Pixels?
The Pixel Troubleshooting app just got an update (version 1.0.885948717), rolling out to all Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onward. It brings a fifth built-in diagnostic tool to the table: Bluetooth diagnostics. You can find it in two spots. Head to Settings > Connected devices > Bluetooth > Bluetooth diagnostics, or take the alternative route through Settings > Device health and support > Bluetooth diagnostics.
This feature isn't just a nice perk for Pixel owners. Every Android user could benefit from it, no matter what phone they're carrying.
Bluetooth issues don't discriminate. Whether you've got a Galaxy S26 Ultra, a OnePlus 15, or a budget Motorola, chances are you've dealt with earbuds randomly disconnecting, Android Auto refusing to cooperate, or a smartwatch dropping its pairing for no reason. I've personally dealt with the Android Auto connectivity headaches on Pixel phones, and when Bluetooth goes sideways, troubleshooting usually boils down to toggling settings, restarting your phone, and hoping for the best.
So yes, it makes total sense that Google would build a diagnostic tool to help users track down these problems faster. But keeping it as a Pixel exclusive feels like a missed opportunity. Google is the company behind Android. It maintains the operating system running on billions of devices. If anyone has the resources, and honestly the responsibility, to build universal troubleshooting tools into core Android, it's them.
I'll give credit where it's due. This is a genuinely useful addition. A built-in tool that can tell you whether a Bluetooth issue is coming from your phone or from the accessory itself is a big deal for people who don't want to dig through third-party apps or developer forums. And the fact that it suggests actual fixes, not just a vague "something went wrong" message, makes it even better.
I've been writing about Pixel problems in general for years, and while I'm glad Google is finally giving users a way to troubleshoot on their own, part of me thinks this tool exists because it had to. Pixel's Bluetooth track record practically forced Google's hand. And if Pixel users needed this badly enough to justify building it, think about how many Galaxy, OnePlus, and Motorola owners are dealing with the same headaches right now with zero built-in tools to help.
Google's new Bluetooth diagnostics tool is surprisingly useful
The Pixel Troubleshooting app just got an update (version 1.0.885948717), rolling out to all Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onward. It brings a fifth built-in diagnostic tool to the table: Bluetooth diagnostics. You can find it in two spots. Head to Settings > Connected devices > Bluetooth > Bluetooth diagnostics, or take the alternative route through Settings > Device health and support > Bluetooth diagnostics.
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From there, you pick any paired Bluetooth accessory (smartwatches, earbuds, car infotainment systems for wireless Android Auto) and run a diagnostic test. Google puts Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds models front and center, but there's an "Other" category for third-party accessories too. The tool uses a phone call to test the connection, then gives you a diagnosis and suggested fixes if it discovers a problem. Those fixes range from clearing the accessory's cache to forgetting the device and re-pairing from scratch.
Bluetooth diagnostics joins the existing Pixel diagnostic tools: touch diagnostics, battery diagnostics, device temperature monitoring, and mobile connection troubleshooting. For comparison, the iPhone has its own diagnostics mode with iOS 26, but you have to power off the phone and hold both volume buttons while plugging it in, and it doesn't zero in on Bluetooth specifically. Samsung has offered Bluetooth diagnostics through its Members app for a while now, as part of a much larger suite covering over 24 different phone functions.
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Why every Android phone deserves this
Bluetooth diagnostics on Pixels can be found in both the "Connected devices" and "Device health" sections. | Images by PhoneArena
This feature isn't just a nice perk for Pixel owners. Every Android user could benefit from it, no matter what phone they're carrying.
Bluetooth issues don't discriminate. Whether you've got a Galaxy S26 Ultra, a OnePlus 15, or a budget Motorola, chances are you've dealt with earbuds randomly disconnecting, Android Auto refusing to cooperate, or a smartwatch dropping its pairing for no reason. I've personally dealt with the Android Auto connectivity headaches on Pixel phones, and when Bluetooth goes sideways, troubleshooting usually boils down to toggling settings, restarting your phone, and hoping for the best.
Pixel phones in particular have had a rough go with Bluetooth. The January 2026 update broke Wi-Fi and Bluetooth outright on several models, including the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 10 series. Before that, the Pixel 9 series shipped with Bluetooth bugs that messed with everything from earbuds to Tesla's auto-unlock feature. Google has been chasing Bluetooth gremlins for years at this point, stretching back to the original Pixel and Pixel XL in 2017.
So yes, it makes total sense that Google would build a diagnostic tool to help users track down these problems faster. But keeping it as a Pixel exclusive feels like a missed opportunity. Google is the company behind Android. It maintains the operating system running on billions of devices. If anyone has the resources, and honestly the responsibility, to build universal troubleshooting tools into core Android, it's them.
Samsung figured this out a long time ago with the Members app, which bundles diagnostics for NFC, cameras, Bluetooth, and more into one place. But Samsung can only help Samsung users. Google could bake something like this directly into Android and reach every phone maker that builds on the platform.
What do you do when Bluetooth acts up on your phone?
Google needs to think bigger
I'll give credit where it's due. This is a genuinely useful addition. A built-in tool that can tell you whether a Bluetooth issue is coming from your phone or from the accessory itself is a big deal for people who don't want to dig through third-party apps or developer forums. And the fact that it suggests actual fixes, not just a vague "something went wrong" message, makes it even better.
But Google should be thinking beyond Pixel here. Yes, Android is open source, and OEMs have the freedom to adopt or skip features when they build their own versions of the OS. That's how the Android ecosystem works, for better or worse. Still, if Google integrated a full diagnostics suite into core Android, or even just into Google Play Services (which reaches almost every Android device out there), it would give manufacturers a solid starting point instead of making each one build their own solution from the ground up.
I've been writing about Pixel problems in general for years, and while I'm glad Google is finally giving users a way to troubleshoot on their own, part of me thinks this tool exists because it had to. Pixel's Bluetooth track record practically forced Google's hand. And if Pixel users needed this badly enough to justify building it, think about how many Galaxy, OnePlus, and Motorola owners are dealing with the same headaches right now with zero built-in tools to help.
The Bluetooth diagnostics tool is a win for Pixel owners. It could be a win for the entire Android ecosystem, if Google decides to share.
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