Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature

Google has started to disseminate a new tool that will help Pixel users improve their Bluetooth connections when there is a problem.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
Bluetooth icon is viewed among other well-known icons.
Pixel users receive new Bluetooth feature. | Image by PhoneArena
Pixel users might have noticed a new diagnostic tool on their phone called Bluetooth diagnostics. This new feature arrives courtesy of a new update to the Pixel Troubleshooting app which takes it to version 1.0.885948717. You can find the feature by going to Settings > Connected devices > Bluetooth > Bluetooth diagnostics. You can also find it by taking an alternative route to Settings > Device health and support > Bluetooth diagnostics.

I can tell you that this feature is on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 17 Beta 3. It is one of five diagnostic tools found on Pixel phones including:

  • Touch diagnostics
  • Battery diagnostics
  • Device temperature
  • Troubleshoot mobile connection
  • Bluetooth diagnostics

Pixel users can find out what is wrong with their Bluetooth connection


If you are having an issue with the Bluetooth connection between your phone and a device or accessory you've paired to your phone (including smartwatches, earbuds, car infotainment systems, or other Bluetooth devices), the Bluetooth diagnostics tool should be able to find out what is wrong. Google automatically lists Pixel Watch models, Pixel Buds (including A-series and Pro variants). If you're testing a Bluetooth connection involving a non-Pixel wearable, the "Other" category can be selected for other smartwatch and earbud brands.
 
Screenshot shows Pixel diagnostic tests.
Screenshot shows the different diagnostic tools available to Pixel users. | Image by Android Authority

Recommended For You

With the app running, a phone call can be made that will allow the feature to conduct a diagnostic test that will determine whether a device is having an issue with Bluetooth. The feature is available for all Pixel models. Those who like to diagnose Bluetooth issues on their phones will no longer need to install a third-party app to find out what the problem is. After conducting its diagnostic test, the tool will give a diagnosis and solutions for improved Bluetooth connectivity.

You might be told to try some changes if you are having connectivity problems with Bluetooth on your phone. Some suggestions include:

Recommended For You

  • Move the Bluetooth accessory closer to your phone.
  • Restart the Bluetooth accessory.
  • "Forget" your accessory's Bluetooth connection and pair with it again.
  • Clear the Bluetooth accessory's connection memory.

Other phones can also perform some type of Bluetooth diagnostic tests


Other phones that offer a similar feature include the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S25 lines. Users can go to Support > Diagnostics > Phone Diagnostics and choose to run a specific Bluetooth test. The Samsung tool checks out the internal Bluetooth hardware. On the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, the test delivers connection quality scores for paired Galaxy Buds. 

Screenshot shows new Pixel Bluetooth diagnostic test.
Screenshot shows the Bluetooth diagnostics tool just added to Pixel devices | Image by Android Authority

The iPhone has a hidden diagnostics test with iOS 26, but it is not specific. With the iPhone powered off, holding both volume buttons while plugging the phone in will have the device enter the Apple Diagnostics Mode. Several hardware tests will be run, including one on the Bluetooth antennas and radio. 

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Samsung fans with older Galaxy devices have a new reason to get excited today
Samsung fans with older Galaxy devices have a new reason to get excited today

Latest News

Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Samsung’s new “Vanguard” Exynos chip shows just how far it’s come
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
Don't miss out on this limited-time Google Pixel Watch 4 promo
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
Samsung is expanding the One UI 8.5 Beta to the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and other devices
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
The Razr (2025) just stole the show at Amazon's Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless