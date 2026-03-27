Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature

Pixel users might have noticed a new diagnostic tool on their phone called Bluetooth diagnostics. This new feature arrives courtesy of a new update to the Pixel Troubleshooting app which takes it to version 1.0.885948717. You can find the feature by going to Settings > Connected devices > Bluetooth > Bluetooth diagnostics. You can also find it by taking an alternative route to Settings > Device health and support > Bluetooth diagnostics.





I can tell you that this feature is on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 17 Beta 3. It is one of five diagnostic tools found on Pixel phones including:

Touch diagnostics

Battery diagnostics

Device temperature

Troubleshoot mobile connection

Bluetooth diagnostics

Pixel users can find out what is wrong with their Bluetooth connection





If you are having an issue with the Bluetooth connection between your phone and a device or accessory you've paired to your phone (including smartwatches, earbuds, car infotainment systems, or other Bluetooth devices), the Bluetooth diagnostics tool should be able to find out what is wrong. Google automatically lists Pixel Watch models, Pixel Buds (including A-series and Pro variants). If you're testing a Bluetooth connection involving a non-Pixel wearable, the "Other" category can be selected for other smartwatch and earbud brands.



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With the app running, a phone call can be made that will allow the feature to conduct a diagnostic test that will determine whether a device is having an issue with Bluetooth. The feature is available for all Pixel models. Those who like to diagnose Bluetooth issues on their phones will no longer need to install a third-party app to find out what the problem is. After conducting its diagnostic test, the tool will give a diagnosis and solutions for improved Bluetooth connectivity.





You might be told to try some changes if you are having connectivity problems with Bluetooth on your phone. Some suggestions include:



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Move the Bluetooth accessory closer to your phone.

Restart the Bluetooth accessory.

"Forget" your accessory's Bluetooth connection and pair with it again.

Clear the Bluetooth accessory's connection memory.

Other phones can also perform some type of Bluetooth diagnostic tests













The iPhone has a hidden diagnostics test with iOS 26 , but it is not specific. With the iPhone powered off, holding both volume buttons while plugging the phone in will have the device enter the Apple Diagnostics Mode. Several hardware tests will be run, including one on the Bluetooth antennas and radio.