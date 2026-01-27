Don't install the latest update on your Pixel phone, or you could lose internet access

So, if you know how to do all this, you're okay with losing a small amount of data, and you really can't manage with mobile data for some time, then you can definitely try this workaround. Otherwise, I would highly recommend waiting until an official solution is made available by Google.





Do Pixel updates often do more harm than good? Yes, I always end up facing a new issue after updating. Nope, I haven't faced any bugs ever after an update. I'm okay, until an update breaks something major. Vote

It's not the first time

Yup, it's not the first time an update has done more harm than good on Pixel phones. For instance, one of the recent updates Pixel 10 phones. Installing it caused the screen to flicker every time the clock updated. Then, a Google Play system update recently made some



I didn't have the latest update installed on my Pixel 10 , but I decided to install it just to check whether the issue would affect me too. Guess what? It actually did. No Wi-Fi networks are showing up for me, even after turning on the Wi-Fi toggle.



Hopefully, Google will address the known issue in the next update. I, personally, wouldn't be affected much by this since I have an unlimited mobile data plan, so I can live without Wi-Fi for some time. However, users who heavily rely on Wi-Fi to connect to the online world should definitely hold off on installing the update. Yup, it's not the first time an update has done more harm than good on Pixel phones. For instance, one of the recent updates broke the always-on display on some of thephones. Installing it caused the screen to flicker every time the clock updated. Then, a Google Play system update recently made some Pixel smartphones appear a little lethargic . And now, the January 2026 update is causing connectivity issues on some phones.

However, the user further commented that both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues vanished after they reinstalled the latest public build on their smartphone. The drawback of taking this approach is that you might end up losing a few days of data. Furthermore, you must have technical knowledge, as this method requires you to sideload the latest build manually through ADB, and you must have access to a computer.