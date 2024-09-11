If you're having issues with Bluetooth on your Pixel 9 Pro series phone, try this fix for now

Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have also been hit with similar problems. What are these problems you ask? How about a limited range for a Bluetooth connection, a static sound coming through the speakers, sound dropping on some connections, Bluetooth links shutting down at random, and problems hooking up with Android Auto. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is having some problems with Bluetooth . While the issues show up more on the Pixel 9 Pro XL , theand theFold have also been hit with similar problems. What are these problems you ask? How about a limited range for a Bluetooth connection, a static sound coming through the speakers, sound dropping on some connections, Bluetooth links shutting down at random, and problems hooking up with Android Auto.









The user told Google that to observe this issue in practice, someone should have audio playing on the phone while using Pixel Buds Pro. Without the phone, Google should test Bluetooth by walking to the kitchen without the phone.











Pixel 9 Pro XL user would normally find that the "Phone stays connected with quality audio like Pixel 9 Pro XL , the Pixel Buds drop out entirely or you can hear only garbled audio. The Pixel 9 Pro XL user submitting this form was asked in the document how often this issue happened, and to the chagrin of the Google employee reading the results, the response was, "Every time." The Issue Tracker notes that theuser would normally find that the "Phone stays connected with quality audio like Pixel 8 Pro ." But when this scenario played out in real life with the, the Pixel Buds drop out entirely or you can hear only garbled audio. Theuser submitting this form was asked in the document how often this issue happened, and to the chagrin of the Google employee reading the results, the response was, "Every time."





Pixel 9 Pro XL user had his Bluetooth experience included in the Issue Tracker and his complaint, filed on August 31st, said that the Bluetooth range of the Pixel Buds Pro with the Pixel 9 Pro XL is much less than the Bluetooth range on the

A fellowuser had his Bluetooth experience included in the Issue Tracker and his complaint, filed on August 31st, said that the Bluetooth range of the Pixel Buds Pro with theis much less than the Bluetooth range on the Pixel 7 Pro







Some users complained that the Bluetooth functionality on their Pixel 9 series device worked perfectly until they installed the September security update. Others claim that the Bluetooth issues have been on their Pixel 9 Pro devices prior to installing the security update indicating that the Bluetooth problems have been around from the get-go.





