Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The old but gold Sony WH-1000XM4 get a sweet 35% discount at Amazon

Prime Day is still some time away, but the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 are already enjoying a sweet price cut at Amazon.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.
Looking for a premium Sony headset ahead of Prime Day? The WH-1000XM4 might be the perfect fit, especially if you don’t want to spend more than $230. Right now, you can grab these $350 headphones for 35% off at Amazon, which saves you a tempting $121.

Sony WH-1000XM4: save $121

$122 off (35%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 remain among the best Sony headphones despite their advancing age. Right now, these puppies go for 35% off at Amazon, saving you $121. With premium sound and excellent ANC, they're more than worth it.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, the e-commerce giant has landed even sweeter bargains in the past, but since neither Walmart nor Best Buy currently beats this sale, we’d say it’s more than worth it. After all, these remain among the best wireless Bluetooth headphones despite their age, making them a great choice at 35% off.

Indeed, these Sony headphones have welcomed not one but two successors, both of which offer improved active noise cancellation, new features, and even better sound. Yet, the XM6 and the XM5 sell at full price right now— at least on Amazon — so these old but gold headphones clearly stand out.

With an ultra-comfortable design and a solid ANC performance, the XM4 immerses you in music for hours on end without causing ear fatigue. On top of that, they deliver excellent sound with just the right amount of bass, wide mids, and crisp highs right out of the box. That frequency response should please most music lovers. Prefer audio personalization? Fret not — the headset can be tuned with an equalizer.

Bottom line: the XM4 might not be a spring chicken, but it still checks more than enough boxes to be a solid pick at 35% off. Don’t want to wait for Prime Big Deal Days? Grab this Amazon offer right away. But if you’d prefer the newer XM5 or the XM6, it might be better to hold off. While it’s not 100% certain, one of these might get an epic discount once Prime Day deals on headphones kick off.

The old but gold Sony WH-1000XM4 get a sweet 35% discount at Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Sony Headphones - Deals History
67 stories
01 Oct, 2025
The old but gold Sony WH-1000XM4 get a sweet 35% discount at Amazon
28 Aug, 2025
Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
26 Aug, 2025
Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart
21 Aug, 2025
This Sony ULT Wear deal at Amazon has me seriously tempted
05 Aug, 2025
I'd definitely grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off, and you should consider it too
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple and Samsung have set the future of smartphones in stone, and everyone obeys

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless