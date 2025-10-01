The old but gold Sony WH-1000XM4 get a sweet 35% discount at Amazon
Prime Day is still some time away, but the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 are already enjoying a sweet price cut at Amazon.
Looking for a premium Sony headset ahead of Prime Day? The WH-1000XM4 might be the perfect fit, especially if you don’t want to spend more than $230. Right now, you can grab these $350 headphones for 35% off at Amazon, which saves you a tempting $121.
Sure, the e-commerce giant has landed even sweeter bargains in the past, but since neither Walmart nor Best Buy currently beats this sale, we’d say it’s more than worth it. After all, these remain among the best wireless Bluetooth headphones despite their age, making them a great choice at 35% off.
With an ultra-comfortable design and a solid ANC performance, the XM4 immerses you in music for hours on end without causing ear fatigue. On top of that, they deliver excellent sound with just the right amount of bass, wide mids, and crisp highs right out of the box. That frequency response should please most music lovers. Prefer audio personalization? Fret not — the headset can be tuned with an equalizer.
Indeed, these Sony headphones have welcomed not one but two successors, both of which offer improved active noise cancellation, new features, and even better sound. Yet, the XM6 and the XM5 sell at full price right now— at least on Amazon — so these old but gold headphones clearly stand out.
Bottom line: the XM4 might not be a spring chicken, but it still checks more than enough boxes to be a solid pick at 35% off. Don’t want to wait for Prime Big Deal Days? Grab this Amazon offer right away. But if you’d prefer the newer XM5 or the XM6, it might be better to hold off. While it’s not 100% certain, one of these might get an epic discount once Prime Day deals on headphones kick off.
