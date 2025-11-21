Now down to its best price, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is a bargain I wouldn’t miss

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones.
View now at Amazon
 If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to grab one of the best Bluetooth headphones, this is it! The supreme Sony WH-1000XM6 is down to its best price as Amazon Black Friday Week keeps rolling. Right now, you can grab these cans for just under $390 in all three colors.

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM6 at its best price

$62 off (13%)
One of the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones have become cheaper than ever for Black Friday. Now 13% off across all paintjobs, the Sony WH-1000XM6 deliver excellent value for money, offering supremely comfortable design, top-tier sound, and high-end ANC. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon



That saves you 13% on the XM6’s original asking price of nearly $460. And yes, even at their lowest price ever, these bad boys are still quite pricey. So, why am I recommending them? First off, I really don’t think they’ll get any cheaper anytime soon. In fact, this 13% discount is much more likely to vanish once Black Friday wraps up.

Secondly — and more importantly — these are absolutely incredible, delivering plenty across the board. With a premium (albeit plastic) design, these cans are super comfortable to wear. And since they’re quite lightweight, they cause no strain even after hours of listening.

They pack a ton of features, too. A 10-band equalizer is on deck, as well as spatial audio, DSEE Extreme support, and even the ability to prioritize connection quality; these are the whole shebang.

But what about sound quality? Well, that’s another area where these shine. Expect a wide soundstage, superb highs, excellent low-end, and well-defined mids right out of the box. As I already mentioned, you get a rich equalizer in their companion app, so you can always tailor the audio to your taste if their “default” profile doesn’t quite suit you.

ANC performance is another standout. Not only does the headset deliver excellent passive isolation, but once the ANC kicks in, the outside world simply disappears. Couple that with a top-tier transparency mode and a 30-hour battery life, and you’ve got the whole package.

So, yeah — I think the Sony WH-1000XM6 is worth it at 13% off, given everything it brings to the table. If you agree, now’s your chance to grab them at their best price. And if you want more insights before making the final decision, be sure to check out the full Sony WH-1000XM6 review.

