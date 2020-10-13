Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals: Apple, Sony, Beats, Jabra, Bose, and more





JBL LIVE 300 - Premium True Wireless Headphone at $50 off:





For all of you music lovers out there planning to gear up and pull the trigger on a pair of Bluetooth headphones, the time has come. The annual shopping event for Amazon's Prime subscribers is on and there are some crazy Bluetooth headphones deals out there. Of course, to get the most out of Amazon's Prime Day you need to subscribe and become a member.