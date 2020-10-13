Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals: Apple, Sony, Beats, Jabra, Bose, and more
This article will be updated regularly as new Prime Day 2020 deals become available
Get Amazon Prime for free fast shipping and exclusive deals
30-day free trial
ALSO Read:
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals: all products
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals: phones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals: tablets
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple products
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Samsung products
Best Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Sales
Let's start with the AirPods - the premium earbuds from Apple. They offer an elegant design, a superb audio quality and premium ANC implementation.
- Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off:
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $49 off:
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) at $34 off:
The best thing about Amazon Prime Day is that deals are practically everywhere - not at all limited to Amazon. So, be sure to check our deals from other shopping places too:
Prime Day discounts on noise cancelling headphones
If you want to hear music and music only, there are amazing noise cancelling headphones up for grabs. Here's your chance to get one of these at amazing discount prices.
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones at $120 off:
- Beats by Dr. Dre at BestBuy:
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones at $50 off:
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N at $110 off:
- Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones at $125 off:
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless – NoiseGard Adaptive Noise Cancelling at $140 off:
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless - Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at $50 off:
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at $150 off:
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Silver at $100 off:
- Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $100 off:
- Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW QuietPoint Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling at $30 off:
- AKG Noise Canceling Headphone Black (N60) at $30 off:
- JBL CLUB ONE - Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Hi-Res Sound Quality Adaptive Noise Cancellation at $70 off:
- JBL CLUB 950 - Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Hi-Res Sound Quality and Adaptive Noise Cancellation at $50 off:
Deals on true wireless earphones for Prime Day
Looking for a pair of true wireless earpieces? Well, look no further as here are the best deals on true wireless earphones for Amazon Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus, True Wireless Earbuds at $30 off:
- Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case at $30 off:
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case at $20 off:
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at $133 off:
- Shure SE215 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at $70 off:
- Audio-Technica ATH-CKR7TW True Wireless In-Ear Headphones at $179 off:
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds at $50 off:
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones at $75 off:
Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction at $50 off:
- JBL LIVE 300 - Premium True Wireless Headphone at $50 off: