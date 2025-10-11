Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are still available at their Prime Day discount even after the event!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day in October has come and gone, yet Amazon is still keeping its generous 25% discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5. The top-tier headphones are now available for less than $300. You might want to hurry up if you’re tempted — this is a limited-time sale.
Walmart is having a slightly better deal on these $400 headphones. Right now, it’s offering the model in Black for $277.64. Over there, however, there are very few quantities left, so you should be really fast if you want to score $122 off these high-end Bluetooth headphones.
Sound quality is just as exceptional. Right out of the box, you get clean and satisfying audio with a wide soundstage. Unlike some options, these don’t cause headaches with overamplified bass. Of course, you can easily adjust the EQ to your taste if you’re after more low-end punch.
Factor in the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, which keeps your headphones connected to two devices simultaneously, and you’ve got the whole package.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are seriously impressive — there’s no denying it. For many music lovers seeking something premium, they may be well worth it even at their standard price. But now, they’re 25% off and a much more attractive choice on Amazon. Don’t miss out!
Sure, these may not be as premium as the Sony WH-1000XM6, but they’re still among the best over-ear models. Packing supreme ANC performance, they can completely silence the universe around you. If you’re often annoyed by traffic noise, office clatter, or else, you’ll definitely appreciate their noise cancelling capabilities.
What about battery life? The XM5 delivers up to 30 hours of music per charge. Fast charging is also on deck, and you can get up to three hours of music in just a three-minute charge.
