Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
This limited-time sale should definitely be on your radar, as it brings Sony's mid-range headphones under the $100 mark.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a super lightweight headset with some premium features and a much more affordable price than the Sony WH-1000XM6? Consider the Sony WH-CH720N. These cans have decent ANC performance, great controls, and they usually cost about $180. But now, you can grab them for a massive 46% off at Amazon.
That brings them just under the $100 mark — a promo we haven’t seen in a while. And sure, these aren’t the best in class, but at that price, they’re really hard to beat. So, don’t wait up and take advantage before the limited-time promo expires.
Another highlight here is the battery life. These cans can keep your favorite tracks going strong for up to 35 hours per charge. You can also get up to 60 minutes of playtime in just three minutes.
As you can see, the Sony WH-CH720N are more than good enough for casual listeners. So, if you’re after light cans with a comfortable design, bass-heavy sound, and some special features for under $100, these are the ones to consider. Get yours and save 46% with Amazon’s limited-time promo.
That brings them just under the $100 mark — a promo we haven’t seen in a while. And sure, these aren’t the best in class, but at that price, they’re really hard to beat. So, don’t wait up and take advantage before the limited-time promo expires.
Aside from the discount, what makes these Sony cans a good choice? For one thing, they have an ultra-lightweight design and offer an exceptionally comfortable fit. But that’s not all — they are quite decent in the noise cancelling department, reducing most unwanted noises to a mere hum, especially when you play music at any volume. Still, if you’re looking for cutting-edge ANC, these headphones won’t do the trick.
For most users, these headphones sound pretty good. You can expect deep and powerful bass right out of the box, exaggerated treble response, and mostly clear highs. That audio response may cause ear fatigue after long listening sessions, but the good news is you can tailor it to your taste with an equalizer. By the way, the WH-CH720N support Sony 360 Reality Audio, delivering a more immersive, surround-like listening experience.
As you can see, the Sony WH-CH720N are more than good enough for casual listeners. So, if you’re after light cans with a comfortable design, bass-heavy sound, and some special features for under $100, these are the ones to consider. Get yours and save 46% with Amazon’s limited-time promo.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
28 Aug, 2025Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
26 Aug, 2025Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart
21 Aug, 2025This Sony ULT Wear deal at Amazon has me seriously tempted
05 Aug, 2025I'd definitely grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off, and you should consider it too
23 Jul, 2025The WH-1000XM4 are a hit at $151 off in Walmart's exclusive promo
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: