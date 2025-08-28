Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon

Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Sony WH-CH720N on a concrete-like surface, with keys visible in the background.
Are you looking for a super lightweight headset with some premium features and a much more affordable price than the Sony WH-1000XM6? Consider the Sony WH-CH720N. These cans have decent ANC performance, great controls, and they usually cost about $180. But now, you can grab them for a massive 46% off at Amazon.

Sony WH-CH720N: save 46% at Amazon

$82 off (46%)
The Sony WH-CH720N are great over-ear headphones with special features like Sony 360 Reality Audio, ANC, and Bluetooth Multipoint. They deliver decent audio and long playtime, making them a great choice for music lovers. Right now, they're 46% off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

That brings them just under the $100 mark — a promo we haven’t seen in a while. And sure, these aren’t the best in class, but at that price, they’re really hard to beat. So, don’t wait up and take advantage before the limited-time promo expires.

Aside from the discount, what makes these Sony cans a good choice? For one thing, they have an ultra-lightweight design and offer an exceptionally comfortable fit. But that’s not all — they are quite decent in the noise cancelling department, reducing most unwanted noises to a mere hum, especially when you play music at any volume. Still, if you’re looking for cutting-edge ANC, these headphones won’t do the trick.

For most users, these headphones sound pretty good. You can expect deep and powerful bass right out of the box, exaggerated treble response, and mostly clear highs. That audio response may cause ear fatigue after long listening sessions, but the good news is you can tailor it to your taste with an equalizer. By the way, the WH-CH720N support Sony 360 Reality Audio, delivering a more immersive, surround-like listening experience.

Another highlight here is the battery life. These cans can keep your favorite tracks going strong for up to 35 hours per charge. You can also get up to 60 minutes of playtime in just three minutes.

As you can see, the Sony WH-CH720N are more than good enough for casual listeners. So, if you’re after light cans with a comfortable design, bass-heavy sound, and some special features for under $100, these are the ones to consider. Get yours and save 46% with Amazon’s limited-time promo.

