The Sony WH-1000XM5 get a rare $131 discount, making them absolutely irresistible

Walmart is selling the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM5 with a fantastic discount, making them a solid choice for music lovers.

Not long ago, Amazon had a fantastic deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5. Initially, the headset was available for 25% off, and then, Prime members could save an extra 5% on the model in Silver. Both of these are gone today — but you can still save big. Right now, Walmart is selling the Black-coated headphones with a massive $131 discount — that's 33% off their original price.

Save $131 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 at Walmart

$269
$399 99
$131 off (33%)
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a set of premium headphones that boast premium ANC and excellent sound quality, making them a great pick for music lovers. Right now, they're a solid bargain for budget-conscious users. You can get the model in Black for $131 off at Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

In case you're wondering, that's the highest price cut we've seen in a while. So, if you're after premium Sony sound that costs way less than $400, now's your chance to save.

The XM5 are some of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones, boasting impressive noise cancelling. Their ANC works so great that they quickly remove most unwanted noises from your listening experience. In other words, they're perfect for commuters — not bad for their asking price of $269!

Sound quality is excellent as well. Right out of the box, you get impressive audio with clean and satisfying bass, wide mids, and crisp highs — everything you should expect from a set of premium headphones. Of course, if you're looking for fine-tuning, you can use the Sony Sound Connect app's equalizer. It lets you adjust the low and high frequencies and make their sound truly your own.

What about battery life? On a single charge, you can expect up to 30 hours of music, which isn't half bad. But that's not all — you can get up to three hours of listening time in a quick three-minute charge.

Factor in the Bluetooth Multipoint and the comfortable design that allows long wear, and you've got one of the best over-ear models on the market. And the best part? The Sony WH-1000XM5 are substantially cheaper than usual right now! Head to Walmart and grab yours for a hefty $131 off before it's too late.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless