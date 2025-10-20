The Sony WH-1000XM5 get a rare $131 discount, making them absolutely irresistible
Walmart is selling the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM5 with a fantastic discount, making them a solid choice for music lovers.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not long ago, Amazon had a fantastic deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5. Initially, the headset was available for 25% off, and then, Prime members could save an extra 5% on the model in Silver. Both of these are gone today — but you can still save big. Right now, Walmart is selling the Black-coated headphones with a massive $131 discount — that's 33% off their original price.
In case you're wondering, that's the highest price cut we've seen in a while. So, if you're after premium Sony sound that costs way less than $400, now's your chance to save.
Sound quality is excellent as well. Right out of the box, you get impressive audio with clean and satisfying bass, wide mids, and crisp highs — everything you should expect from a set of premium headphones. Of course, if you're looking for fine-tuning, you can use the Sony Sound Connect app's equalizer. It lets you adjust the low and high frequencies and make their sound truly your own.
Factor in the Bluetooth Multipoint and the comfortable design that allows long wear, and you've got one of the best over-ear models on the market. And the best part? The Sony WH-1000XM5 are substantially cheaper than usual right now! Head to Walmart and grab yours for a hefty $131 off before it's too late.
In case you're wondering, that's the highest price cut we've seen in a while. So, if you're after premium Sony sound that costs way less than $400, now's your chance to save.
The XM5 are some of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones, boasting impressive noise cancelling. Their ANC works so great that they quickly remove most unwanted noises from your listening experience. In other words, they're perfect for commuters — not bad for their asking price of $269!
Sound quality is excellent as well. Right out of the box, you get impressive audio with clean and satisfying bass, wide mids, and crisp highs — everything you should expect from a set of premium headphones. Of course, if you're looking for fine-tuning, you can use the Sony Sound Connect app's equalizer. It lets you adjust the low and high frequencies and make their sound truly your own.
What about battery life? On a single charge, you can expect up to 30 hours of music, which isn't half bad. But that's not all — you can get up to three hours of listening time in a quick three-minute charge.
Factor in the Bluetooth Multipoint and the comfortable design that allows long wear, and you've got one of the best over-ear models on the market. And the best part? The Sony WH-1000XM5 are substantially cheaper than usual right now! Head to Walmart and grab yours for a hefty $131 off before it's too late.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
20 Oct, 2025The Sony WH-1000XM5 get a rare $131 discount, making them absolutely irresistible
11 Oct, 2025Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
01 Oct, 2025The old but gold Sony WH-1000XM4 get a sweet 35% discount at Amazon
28 Aug, 2025Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
26 Aug, 2025Upgrade your sound game with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $115 at Walmart
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: