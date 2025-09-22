Samsung sticks to the One UI 8 update schedule with a stable release for last year’s foldables

A stable One UI 8 built is rolling out for even more Samsung phones.

Samsung sticks to the One UI 8 update schedule with a stable release for last year's foldables
Samsung may have learned its lesson and is now rolling out One UI 8 to even more devices, seemingly ahead of schedule. After releasing it for the Galaxy S25 series last week, now is the time for some older devices to get the Android 16-based software.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 start receiving One UI 8


A stable version of One UI 8 has started reaching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, following two beta releases over the past few weeks. The update has started showing up on devices in South Korea, according to tech leaker Tarun Vats at X (ex-Twitter).

According to the schedule Samsung previously shared, last year’s foldables were supposed to receive the One UI 8 update in October. That could still be the case, as this latest release is for now only reaching users who were enrolled in the beta testing program.

The stable release for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a firmware version F956NKSU2CYI7, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 version is F741NKSU2CYI6. The software on both devices features the September 2025 Android security patch.

Samsung is back on track



After the issues Samsung had with the rollout of One UI 7, it is a refreshing change to see the company sticking to schedule with One UI 8. That is likely the result of the company’s new development process, which follows in Google’s steps.

Apparently, that won’t be just a one-time achievement. The company is already working on the development of One UI 8.5, and we’ve even seen some early images of it. The only thing left for Samsung to learn from Apple is to release its software across devices right away.

Would you switch phones if another brand offers faster software updates?

Vote View Result


For years, Apple has released iOS simultaneously on all iPhone models that support the new version. That’s why iOS 26, which is preinstalled on the iPhone 17 lineup, was pushed to all devices from iPhone 11 to iPhone 16 at the same time.

Great news for Android


Samsung is setting a great example for the whole Android ecosystem, and I’d hope other brands follow suit. Android phones are notoriously slow at getting software updates, despite Google’s effort to change that. That process is still in the control of manufacturers, so we can only hope they start seeing it as a competitive advantage and improve the update schedules for everyone.

Samsung sticks to the One UI 8 update schedule with a stable release for last year’s foldables

