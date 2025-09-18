Samsung is moving fast: One UI 8.5 spotted for Galaxy S25 Ultra
The firmware just showed up on Samsung's servers, but don't expect the update to land on your phone right away.
One UI 8 is now rolling out globally to the Galaxy S25 series. But Samsung isn't holding back, and now firmware for One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been spotted.
Apparently, Samsung wants to speed things up with its development of One UI versions. Already, One UI 8 is going super fast in its stages with beta testing and release to the public, and it now seems that One UI 8.5 development is going fast as well.
We currently don't know exactly what One UI 8.5 will bring, but there's a likelihood that it will bring a new version of the Samsung Internet browser... and well, that's about all we know thus far.
Most likely, the Galaxy S26 series will come with One UI 8.5 out of the box. However, the Galaxy S25 series may start testing the software earlier. Unfortunately, Samsung has fixed a loophole that allowed people to download firmware before it was ready for a beta test, so we may not see leaks giving us hints of what to expect from Samsung's next operating system.
You probably remember the delays and confusion that surrounded the One UI 7 official release. There was a huge delay in comparison to other Android brands, and many Samsung fans were stuck for months without the new Android version. Understandably, that created some frustration.
A couple of months ago, Samsung reportedly started working on One UI 8.5. Now, the appearance of the first actual firmware pretty much means that Samsung is really working on it.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
However, it's worth noting that the speed at which the South Korea-based company develops One UI 8.5 doesn't necessarily mean One UI 8.5's launch is just around the corner. Its official launch is likely going to happen with the Galaxy S26 series next year.
In the meantime, Samsung's main competitor, Apple, has just released iOS 26 to all supported iPhones, and it's a big software update that brings a redesigned look and many tweaks across the board. It would be interesting to see if Samsung also has something big planned for One UI 8.5, but so far, we don't have enough information to say yes or no.
With One UI 8, Samsung was set not to repeat the previous scenario. And it actually did manage to speed things up noticeably. So, I'm quite optimistic about One UI 8.5 as well, given that Samsung may start testing the new OS soon. That's really good news for Samsung fans.
