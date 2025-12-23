Even more countries force Apple to allow alternatives to the App Store
Regulatory pressure is forcing Apple to open up iOS in ways it definitely doesn’t like.
0comments
Apple is in the midst of a series of regulatory blows that force it to open up iOS in ways it certainly doesn’t like. Only in the last week, the company had to change its policies in two major markets, and more are likely to follow.
Starting next year, Apple is set to allow alternative app stores, third-party payment systems for in-app purchases, and external payment links on iOS in Brazil. The reason for the changes is an antitrust settlement with the Brazilian competition regulator, following a years-long legal back-and-forth.
Regulators in other countries have already forced Apple to change its App Store policies. Last week, the company announced it would allow third-party app stores and payment processing options in Japan. That was done to comply with the country’s Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA), which just went into effect.
Earlier, Apple was forced to allow alternative payment providers for apps in South Korea and to open various parts of iOS in the European Union. The company may face similar regulations in the UK and Australia.
As much as I like Apple’s software, I believe consumer must have much more control over how they use their phones. Of course, that could make them more vulnerable to security risks, but such harsh limitations are not the best security solution.
Apple will allow third-party app stores in Brazil
Starting next year, Apple is set to allow alternative app stores, third-party payment systems for in-app purchases, and external payment links on iOS in Brazil. The reason for the changes is an antitrust settlement with the Brazilian competition regulator, following a years-long legal back-and-forth.
Recommended For You
Brazilian regulator CADE said in a press release (translated source) that its board has approved a settlement proposal by Apple. The company will still be able to charge fees, which were not detailed in the press release, but it needs to use neutral language when warning users about third-party app stores and payment systems.
Apple has 105 days after today’s settlement to implement the changes. If the company doesn’t comply, it could be subject to fines of up to R$150 million (about $27.2 million when directly converted). In a statement the company shared with 9to5Mac, it insisted that those “changes will open new privacy and security risks to users,” but it has worked on protections against some of the threats.
Recommended For You
Opening up iOS around the world
AltStore PAL is probably the most popular third-party app store on iOS. | Image by Image credit – AltStore
Regulators in other countries have already forced Apple to change its App Store policies. Last week, the company announced it would allow third-party app stores and payment processing options in Japan. That was done to comply with the country’s Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA), which just went into effect.
Have you ever used an alternative app store?
No, but I want to
29.41%
No, I never wanted to use a third-party app store
17.65%
Yes, but only for a specific app
17.65%
Yes, I use them all the time
35.29%
Earlier, Apple was forced to allow alternative payment providers for apps in South Korea and to open various parts of iOS in the European Union. The company may face similar regulations in the UK and Australia.
Make it global already
As much as I like Apple’s software, I believe consumer must have much more control over how they use their phones. Of course, that could make them more vulnerable to security risks, but such harsh limitations are not the best security solution.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: