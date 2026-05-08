Who needs an iPad Pro when Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 stunner is on sale at these killer prices?





Galaxy Tab S11





Originally made available at $799.99 and up last fall, Galaxy Tab S11 at a cool $171 under its launch price in a gray colorway, which may feel like an irresistible and unbeatable offer... until you also check out a Woot promotion scheduled to run for the next four days only (or while supplies last). Originally made available at $799.99 and up last fall, Samsung 's razor-thin 11-inch powerhouse recently got a price increase to $899.99 in an entry-level variant... but not at retailers like Amazon. The e-commerce giant is now selling the 128GBat a cool $171 under its launch price in a gray colorway, which may feel like an irresistible and unbeatable offer... until you also check out a Woot promotion scheduled to run for the next four days only (or while supplies last).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $599 99 $799 99 $200 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver Color, New Condition Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $171 off (21%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray Color, US Version Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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The Amazon-owned e-tailer adds 29 bucks to its parent's discount to save you a total of $200, and if you hurry, you might be able to knock another $20 off the already massively reduced $599.99 price in a silver color option. While this phenomenal deal is good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, Woot doesn't actually mention anything about the product's warranty terms, which is definitely a little unusual (and ominous).





Galaxy Tab S11 Still, theis undeniably hard to turn down at these impressive new Woot and Amazon discounts, especially if you also take a look at Samsung's own official US e-store, where the powerful (and beautiful) slate currently starts at a whopping $799.99.





With a built-in S Pen, 5.5mm waist, ultra-premium metal-and-glass construction, excellent battery life, blazing fast 45W charging, and a more than respectable 12GB RAM count, this bad boy is an undoubtedly solid alternative for Apple's latest iPad Pros , which are significantly costlier... and don't even include a stylus in their base prices.





a little while back found no notable performance issues in day-to-day use... or anything that would qualify as a clear dealbreaker, especially at the hefty discounts discussed above. Yes, the Apple M5 processor is objectively a lot better than the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC, but our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 review a little while back found no notable performance issues in day-to-day use... or anything that would qualify as a clear dealbreaker, especially at the hefty discounts discussed above.