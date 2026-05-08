Who needs an iPad Pro when Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 stunner is on sale at these killer prices?
It's hard to imagine finding a better Android tablet at a lower or comparable price anytime soon.
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The Tab S11 is not too big and not too small, sporting a super-high-quality screen and decently fast processor. | Image by PhoneArena
Is the Galaxy Tab S11 the best Android tablet money can buy right now in the US? If you don't think you need the extra screen real estate of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, that's more than a definite maybe, especially at a low enough price compared to the newly released Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5.
Originally made available at $799.99 and up last fall, Samsung's razor-thin 11-inch powerhouse recently got a price increase to $899.99 in an entry-level variant... but not at retailers like Amazon. The e-commerce giant is now selling the 128GB Galaxy Tab S11 at a cool $171 under its launch price in a gray colorway, which may feel like an irresistible and unbeatable offer... until you also check out a Woot promotion scheduled to run for the next four days only (or while supplies last).
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The Amazon-owned e-tailer adds 29 bucks to its parent's discount to save you a total of $200, and if you hurry, you might be able to knock another $20 off the already massively reduced $599.99 price in a silver color option. While this phenomenal deal is good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, Woot doesn't actually mention anything about the product's warranty terms, which is definitely a little unusual (and ominous).
Still, the Galaxy Tab S11 is undeniably hard to turn down at these impressive new Woot and Amazon discounts, especially if you also take a look at Samsung's own official US e-store, where the powerful (and beautiful) slate currently starts at a whopping $799.99.
With a built-in S Pen, 5.5mm waist, ultra-premium metal-and-glass construction, excellent battery life, blazing fast 45W charging, and a more than respectable 12GB RAM count, this bad boy is an undoubtedly solid alternative for Apple's latest iPad Pros, which are significantly costlier... and don't even include a stylus in their base prices.
Yes, the Apple M5 processor is objectively a lot better than the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC, but our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 review a little while back found no notable performance issues in day-to-day use... or anything that would qualify as a clear dealbreaker, especially at the hefty discounts discussed above.
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