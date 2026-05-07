Amazon's latest Moto G Power (2026) discount is a bigger deal than it looks









Motorola Moto G Power (2026) $13 off (4%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 16, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Evening Blue Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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That included an increase from $299.99 to $399.99 for the latest G Power edition, although Amazon has yet to make the same revision as Motorola's official US e-store. Even better, the e-commerce giant is now giving you the opportunity to purchase the 6.8-inch device for $12.85 less than "usual", which may not sound like a lot of money... until you realize it's a whopping $112.85 under what Motorola currently charges for the same unlocked phone sans special requirements.





Moto G Stylus (2026) or other top contenders for the title of Galaxy A37 5G. That definitely qualifies as a substantial discount you might not want to miss out on, especially if you can't afford something like the aforementionedor other top contenders for the title of best budget 5G phone out there right now, like Google's Pixel 10a or Samsung's













Yes, the Moto G Power (2026) is a bit too chunky and bulky for its big but certainly not record-breaking battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under its hood is clearly no screamer. But the overall value proposition is still pretty hard to beat, which is why you may want to hurry and take advantage of this new deal before Amazon bumps up the handset's list price to $399.99.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

When is a $12.85 price cut on a mid-range handset newsworthy? Simple: when said phone's "regular" price is misleadingly low. Allow me to explain.