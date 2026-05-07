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Amazon's latest Moto G Power (2026) discount is a bigger deal than it looks

At first glance, this is a super-modest $12.85 markdown. But you'll actually save $112.85 over a Motorola.com purchase.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Motorola Android Deals
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Motorola Moto G Power (2026) display
The 6.8-inch screen is a key strength at the handset's newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena

When is a $12.85 price cut on a mid-range handset newsworthy? Simple: when said phone's "regular" price is misleadingly low. Allow me to explain.

Ironically unveiled in 2025, the Moto G Power (2026) made its US commercial debut at the beginning of this year with a decidedly familiar design, minimal upgrades over its predecessor, and an unchanged starting price of $299.99. 

Motorola Moto G Power (2026)

$13 off (4%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 16, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Evening Blue Color
Buy at Amazon
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But shortly after the Moto G Stylus (2026) was announced with an improved pen and a higher price point than its own forerunner, the rest of the Moto G (2026) family predictably became more expensive to allow Motorola to better handle the rising key component costs that all smartphone manufacturers are currently facing.

That included an increase from $299.99 to $399.99 for the latest G Power edition, although Amazon has yet to make the same revision as Motorola's official US e-store. Even better, the e-commerce giant is now giving you the opportunity to purchase the 6.8-inch device for $12.85 less than "usual", which may not sound like a lot of money... until you realize it's a whopping $112.85 under what Motorola currently charges for the same unlocked phone sans special requirements.

That definitely qualifies as a substantial discount you might not want to miss out on, especially if you can't afford something like the aforementioned Moto G Stylus (2026) or other top contenders for the title of best budget 5G phone out there right now, like Google's Pixel 10a or Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G.


Compared to the considerably costlier (even after a recent $50 discount of its own) Galaxy A37, the Moto G Power (2026) is not actually that much humbler, packing a larger 5,200mAh battery, a slightly bigger but most likely not as sharp screen, and a superior (at least on paper) 32MP front-facing camera while suffering (a little) in the raw power, rear camera performance, and style departments.

Yes, the Moto G Power (2026) is a bit too chunky and bulky for its big but certainly not record-breaking battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under its hood is clearly no screamer. But the overall value proposition is still pretty hard to beat, which is why you may want to hurry and take advantage of this new deal before Amazon bumps up the handset's list price to $399.99.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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