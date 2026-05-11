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"Save Rave": popular, but controversial app takes Apple to court, wants back on the App Store

The app maker also wants hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

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Sebastian Pier
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Save Rave website screenshot.
Will there be a compromise made? | Image by Rave
Apple is being sued – again. An app maker has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Cupertino giant.

The problem, according to the plaintiffs, is that Apple has removed their app from the App Store and, to make things worse, has introduced its own rival, called SharePlay.

You might've heard of the app I'll go and introduce right now – you might've even used it. It's Rave, the video-sharing platform.

Lots of $$$ in damages




The Canada-based software developer filed the antitrust lawsuit against Apple in a federal court in New Jersey, Reuters reports.

Not only does the company want its Rave app to be reintroduced back into the App Store for people to download it freely, but there should also be "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages paid by Apple.

Apple doesn't buy it


Basically, an Apple spokesperson has rejected "these baseless allegations" in a statement.

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Cupertino's side of the story has it that the Rave ​app was removed following "repeated guideline violations", which Apple has allegedly "communicated to the developer on multiple ​occasions".

The problem, according to Apple, was that Rave users were hosting and sharing pirated content, adult content, and, ultimately, much worse. I'm not going to refer to what kind of content Apple claims some Rave users were sharing; you can find about it in multiple Reddit threads, where people say that Rave felt like "dark web chat rooms" because there was "zero moderation".

What is Rave to you?
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The other side doesn't let go


Rave is pushing back against Apple's accusations. The company dismissed the claims as unfounded and insisted that it maintains a strict policy against illegal or exploitative material.

According to Rave, Apple unfairly removed a competing cross-platform service from the App Store to strengthen its own market position and boost profits, all without offering what it described as a transparent or fair process.

But what is Rave?


Just don't ask any millennial, because you'll hear a long tirade about the good old days of electronic music.

Instead, the Rave app is a platform that allows users to watch videos together and interact across multiple operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.

The Rave makers say that there were 73 million downloads of the app on iOS – it's popular alright.

Rave CEO Michael Pazaratz argued in a press release that Apple's decision significantly reduced consumer choice and made it harder for Apple users to interact with people on non-Apple devices through shared viewing experiences.

The company has launched similar antitrust actions against Apple in several other countries, including Canada, Russia, the Netherlands and Brazil.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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