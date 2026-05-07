Galaxy Z Fold 7 is turning heads as its price plunges ahead of Mother’s Day

Trade in an eligible device with Samsung to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In case you don't have an old phone to part with, you can still save $400. All you need to do is select "No" in the trade-in section of the listing. In addition, you can bundle the phone with Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), or Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on each of the add-ons. Don't miss out!