Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is turning heads as its price plunges ahead of Mother’s Day

The phone is an absolute powerhouse, so act fast and save while you can!

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 shown unfolded.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 shown unfolded. | Image by PhoneArena

Samsung’s foldables are among the best on the market, and right now you can save quite a sum on none other than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the tech giant has slashed a whopping $400 off this beast, letting you pick one up for $1,599.99 instead of paying its usual price of around $2,000. The best part is that you don’t need to trade in a device or opt for a data plan. All you need to do is select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in!

$999 99
$1999 99
$1000 off (50%)
Trade in an eligible device with Samsung to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In case you don't have an old phone to part with, you can still save $400. All you need to do is select "No" in the trade-in section of the listing. In addition, you can bundle the phone with Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), or Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on each of the add-ons. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung
Recommended For You


That said, you’ll definitely want to see how much you can save with an eligible trade-in if you have an old phone you no longer need. Samsung offers up to a $1,000 trade-in discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, depending on the make, model, and condition of the device you’re parting with.

All that means you have the sweet opportunity to score an uber-premium foldable for as low as $999.99 if you manage to secure the full trade-in value. Not to mention that you can bundle your fancy new phone with Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and/or Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on each of the add-ons.

Should you go for this deal and snag a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,000 off? Absolutely!

With its insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this thing can handle any task you throw its way. And when you add the fact that it comes with a stunning 8-inch inner AMOLED display with a 2184 x 1968 resolution, HDR support, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, it’s the perfect phone for power users who constantly juggle multiple apps left, right, and center.

Of course, that hardware also makes the phone a solid choice if you’re looking for a device that will serve you well for years. Since it’s so powerful and Samsung has promised seven years of software updates, it’ll remain relevant for quite a long time. And that AMOLED panel is incredible for streaming PhoneArena’s YouTube videos while commuting or mellowing on your couch after a stressful day.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick and has a 6.5-inch cover screen, it’s also a solid pick for those after a foldable phone who don’t want to unfold their device for every single thing. It’s easy to use while closed, feeling just like a standard phone thanks to its slim design.

Factor in the high-end 200MP main camera on deck, which by the way is the same one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and you get a phone that’s ticking all the right boxes and then some. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save big while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16168 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
Pixel 12 leak confirms Google still loves midrange performance at flagship prices
Pixel 12 leak confirms Google still loves midrange performance at flagship prices
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop
Amazon just slashed $100 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a rare price drop