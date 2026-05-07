Galaxy Z Fold 7 is turning heads as its price plunges ahead of Mother’s Day
The phone is an absolute powerhouse, so act fast and save while you can!
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Galaxy Z Fold 7 shown unfolded. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung’s foldables are among the best on the market, and right now you can save quite a sum on none other than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Ahead of Mother’s Day, the tech giant has slashed a whopping $400 off this beast, letting you pick one up for $1,599.99 instead of paying its usual price of around $2,000. The best part is that you don’t need to trade in a device or opt for a data plan. All you need to do is select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
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That said, you’ll definitely want to see how much you can save with an eligible trade-in if you have an old phone you no longer need. Samsung offers up to a $1,000 trade-in discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, depending on the make, model, and condition of the device you’re parting with.
All that means you have the sweet opportunity to score an uber-premium foldable for as low as $999.99 if you manage to secure the full trade-in value. Not to mention that you can bundle your fancy new phone with Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and/or Galaxy Ring and save up to 40% on each of the add-ons.
Should you go for this deal and snag a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,000 off? Absolutely!
With its insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this thing can handle any task you throw its way. And when you add the fact that it comes with a stunning 8-inch inner AMOLED display with a 2184 x 1968 resolution, HDR support, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, it’s the perfect phone for power users who constantly juggle multiple apps left, right, and center.
Of course, that hardware also makes the phone a solid choice if you’re looking for a device that will serve you well for years. Since it’s so powerful and Samsung has promised seven years of software updates, it’ll remain relevant for quite a long time. And that AMOLED panel is incredible for streaming PhoneArena’s YouTube videos while commuting or mellowing on your couch after a stressful day.
Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick and has a 6.5-inch cover screen, it’s also a solid pick for those after a foldable phone who don’t want to unfold their device for every single thing. It’s easy to use while closed, feeling just like a standard phone thanks to its slim design.
Factor in the high-end 200MP main camera on deck, which by the way is the same one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and you get a phone that’s ticking all the right boxes and then some. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save big while you still can!
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