The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday

just





In fact, the Galaxy Watch FE is somewhat curiously no longer sold directly by In fact, the Galaxy Watch FE is somewhat curiously no longer sold directly by Samsung , while Woot's latest deal is ominously labeled as a "clearance." That means you probably don't have a lot of time to buy the Wear OS-powered device in a single silver colorway in exchange for just $119.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $119 99 $249 99 $130 off (52%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $159 off (64%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black Color, US Version, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





That would be down from a $199.99 list price... if this was a GPS-only variant, but because it's also got standalone cellular connectivity, you're actually looking at saving a whopping 130 bucks if you hurry. And yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale for a limited time (or while supplies last), and even better, you get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for total peace of mind.





While those deals could return later this month for Black Friday , there's obviously no guarantee, especially with the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition so clearly on its way out of the market for good. So, no, I don't think you should wait another hour (let alone a few weeks), as you evidently risk seeing this impressively feature-packed budget smartwatch go out of stock and never return.





If you don't have $119.99 to spend, your best discount-maximizing option is a "renewed" black unit on Amazon for roughly $30 less at the time of this writing. In that case, however, the warranty terms and conditions are unclear, which is rarely a promising sign.





The Galaxy Watch FE , remember, is quite similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 , packing the exact same Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB RAM count while sporting an equally high-quality AMOLED touchscreen and monitoring everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and blood oxygen.





I'm obviously not going to claim this is as good as the Galaxy Watch 7 , but it's pretty close (in functionality) and pretty far (in price) today.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now