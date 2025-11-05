The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
One of the best budget smartwatches out there may have become simply impossible to resist at $119.99 with standalone cellular connectivity (and a full warranty).
Remember the Fitbit Versa 4 I just deemed one of the best smartwatches you can get on a tight budget this holiday season? Before you commit to that 2022-released wearable Google is likely to discontinue in the near future, you might also want to consider a 2024 Galaxy Watch... that looks set to be retired soon as well.
In fact, the Galaxy Watch FE is somewhat curiously no longer sold directly by Samsung, while Woot's latest deal is ominously labeled as a "clearance." That means you probably don't have a lot of time to buy the Wear OS-powered device in a single silver colorway in exchange for just $119.99.
That would be down from a $199.99 list price... if this was a GPS-only variant, but because it's also got standalone cellular connectivity, you're actually looking at saving a whopping 130 bucks if you hurry. And yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale for a limited time (or while supplies last), and even better, you get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for total peace of mind.
Can another US retailer match Woot's incredible generosity right now? Not even close, although Walmart did recently sell the Galaxy Watch FE sans 4G LTE speeds at a lower price of $99.99, and amazingly enough, you could even buy cellular-capable units for a Benjamin a pop... for a few hours last month.
While those deals could return later this month for Black Friday, there's obviously no guarantee, especially with the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition so clearly on its way out of the market for good. So, no, I don't think you should wait another hour (let alone a few weeks), as you evidently risk seeing this impressively feature-packed budget smartwatch go out of stock and never return.
If you don't have $119.99 to spend, your best discount-maximizing option is a "renewed" black unit on Amazon for roughly $30 less at the time of this writing. In that case, however, the warranty terms and conditions are unclear, which is rarely a promising sign.
The Galaxy Watch FE, remember, is quite similar to the Galaxy Watch 5, packing the exact same Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB RAM count while sporting an equally high-quality AMOLED touchscreen and monitoring everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and blood oxygen.
I'm obviously not going to claim this is as good as the Galaxy Watch 7, but it's pretty close (in functionality) and pretty far (in price) today.
