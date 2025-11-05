Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday

One of the best budget smartwatches out there may have become simply impossible to resist at $119.99 with standalone cellular connectivity (and a full warranty).

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in silver
Remember the Fitbit Versa 4 I just deemed one of the best smartwatches you can get on a tight budget this holiday season? Before you commit to that 2022-released wearable Google is likely to discontinue in the near future, you might also want to consider a 2024 Galaxy Watch... that looks set to be retired soon as well.

In fact, the Galaxy Watch FE is somewhat curiously no longer sold directly by Samsung, while Woot's latest deal is ominously labeled as a "clearance." That means you probably don't have a lot of time to buy the Wear OS-powered device in a single silver colorway in exchange for just $119.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119 99
$249 99
$130 off (52%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$159 off (64%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black Color, US Version, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

That would be down from a $199.99 list price... if this was a GPS-only variant, but because it's also got standalone cellular connectivity, you're actually looking at saving a whopping 130 bucks if you hurry. And yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale for a limited time (or while supplies last), and even better, you get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty for total peace of mind.

Can another US retailer match Woot's incredible generosity right now? Not even close, although Walmart did recently sell the Galaxy Watch FE sans 4G LTE speeds at a lower price of $99.99, and amazingly enough, you could even buy cellular-capable units for a Benjamin a pop... for a few hours last month.

While those deals could return later this month for Black Friday, there's obviously no guarantee, especially with the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition so clearly on its way out of the market for good. So, no, I don't think you should wait another hour (let alone a few weeks), as you evidently risk seeing this impressively feature-packed budget smartwatch go out of stock and never return.

If you don't have $119.99 to spend, your best discount-maximizing option is a "renewed" black unit on Amazon for roughly $30 less at the time of this writing. In that case, however, the warranty terms and conditions are unclear, which is rarely a promising sign.

The Galaxy Watch FE, remember, is quite similar to the Galaxy Watch 5, packing the exact same Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB RAM count while sporting an equally high-quality AMOLED touchscreen and monitoring everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality, body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and blood oxygen. 

I'm obviously not going to claim this is as good as the Galaxy Watch 7, but it's pretty close (in functionality) and pretty far (in price) today.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
121 stories
05 Nov, 2025
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
01 Nov, 2025
The larger Galaxy Watch 8 just got a rare discount you don't want to miss
29 Oct, 2025
The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a much easier choice at $260 off
28 Oct, 2025
Walmart's bestselling Galaxy Watch FE deal is still going strong
09 Oct, 2025
Epic new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 cheaper than ever before
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless