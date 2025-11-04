Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Do not overlook this Fitbit Versa 4 deal if you need a cheap smartwatch for Christmas!

This is an old wearable device... that can still be a very smart buy at its newly reduced price.

Are you thinking of treating yourself or a loved one to a new smartwatch this holiday season but can't afford something like the Apple Watch Series 11 and Google Pixel Watch 4 or even the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE 3? Then the Fitbit Versa 4 might be your best option right now.

Now, I know what you're probably wondering. Are Fitbits still a thing? The answer is yes... kind of, as the once mighty wearable brand hasn't been retired by parent company Google (yet), with the search giant itself still selling devices like the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Charge 6 as low-cost alternatives to the Pixel Watch family.

Fitbit Versa 4

$80 off (40%)
Fitness Smartwatch with Built-in GPS, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Compatible with Android and iOS, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Daily Readiness Score, Menstrual Health Tracking, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Three Color Options, Free $20 Amazon Credit Included
Buy at Amazon

As you can imagine, I'm not here today to recommend a Google Store deal, but rather a very interesting Amazon offer for pre-holiday Fitbit Versa 4 buyers. Normally priced at $199.95, the 2022-released smartwatch can be currently had for 80 bucks less, which actually matches last year's top Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on this thing.

So what's so special about the new deal? Well, in addition to the $80 you can save on the Versa 4 itself in your choice of three color combos (black/graphite, pink sand/copper rose, and waterfall blue/platinum), Amazon will also hook you up with $20 credit for future purchases.

You'll be able to use that on basically whatever you want (minus digital content purchases) by March 5, 2026, which essentially means the Fitbit Versa 4 will be yours in exchange for a measly $99.95. That's clearly a super-low price to pay for an intelligent timepiece capable of monitoring your heart rate all day, every day, as well as tracking your sleep, helping you understand and manage your stress levels, and even measuring your blood oxygen.


Due primarily to its advanced age, this is arguably not among the best smartwatches money can buy any longer. But I'm really not sure that you can do better at its newly reduced price, especially when considering the 6+ day battery life, excellent AMOLED touchscreen, and native support for several popular Google apps and services like Wallet and Maps.

By the way, Big G is obviously taking care of the Versa 4's software updates nowadays, promising to deliver security patches (at least) until June 2026. That's another thing very few ultra-affordable smartwatches can compete with today in addition to that aforementioned battery endurance rating and those comprehensive health tracking tools.

