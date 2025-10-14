iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Walmart slashes 50% off Galaxy Watch FE, plunging it into impulse-buy territory

The watch can be yours for just $100.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in silver
A brand-new, feature-rich Galaxy smartwatch for just $99 may sound like a dream, but guess what? Walmart turns that fantasy into reality with its latest deal on the affordable Galaxy Watch FE.

The retailer has slashed a whole $101 off the Bluetooth model of this bad boy, dropping it to just $99. That’s a massive 50% discount, making this smartwatch a top choice for anyone who wants a capable timepiece with a sleek design and a price tag that won’t break the bank.

Galaxy Watch FE Bluetooth: Save 50%!

$99
$199 99
$101 off (50%)
Walmart has slashed a whopping 50% off the affordable Galaxy Watch FE, allowing you to snag its Bluetooth version for just 99.00. The watch is loaded with all the lifestyle features found on its more expensive cousins. It also packs all the essential health-tracking functionalities you expect a modern smartwatch to come with. It's an absolute steal at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


It’s worth noting that the deal has been live since October Prime Day and only a few units remain. That means the offer could expire soon, so we encourage you to act fast and save now, as the Galaxy Watch FE is an absolute steal at just $99.

Running on Wear OS and boasting a 40mm AMOLED display, the smartwatch offers the same overall lifestyle experience as Samsung’s premium wearables. So, you’ll have access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store, NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and the ability to make and take phone calls.

On the health-tracking side, the watch is equipped with all the essential features, including sleep and stress tracking, ECG, heart rate monitoring, and even Samsung’s body composition analysis. However, it misses out on advanced stuff like dual-band GPS, skin temperature sensing, sleep apnea detection, and AGEs index, which measures your biological age based on your diet habits and lifestyle. You also won’t have access to Galaxy AI and its energy score.

But hey, for a watch that can be yours for just $99, we believe missing out on these features is a good compromise. Furthermore, the watch can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, making it a bang for the buck. So, if the Galaxy Watch FE fits the bill, don’t miss out — save big today!

Walmart slashes 50% off Galaxy Watch FE, plunging it into impulse-buy territory

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

This classic smartwatch that lasts for weeks is back to save you from your charger

by Johanna Romero • 1

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless