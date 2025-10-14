Walmart slashes 50% off Galaxy Watch FE, plunging it into impulse-buy territory
The watch can be yours for just $100.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!
A brand-new, feature-rich Galaxy smartwatch for just $99 may sound like a dream, but guess what? Walmart turns that fantasy into reality with its latest deal on the affordable Galaxy Watch FE.
The retailer has slashed a whole $101 off the Bluetooth model of this bad boy, dropping it to just $99. That’s a massive 50% discount, making this smartwatch a top choice for anyone who wants a capable timepiece with a sleek design and a price tag that won’t break the bank.
It’s worth noting that the deal has been live since October Prime Day and only a few units remain. That means the offer could expire soon, so we encourage you to act fast and save now, as the Galaxy Watch FE is an absolute steal at just $99.
Running on Wear OS and boasting a 40mm AMOLED display, the smartwatch offers the same overall lifestyle experience as Samsung’s premium wearables. So, you’ll have access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store, NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and the ability to make and take phone calls.
But hey, for a watch that can be yours for just $99, we believe missing out on these features is a good compromise. Furthermore, the watch can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, making it a bang for the buck. So, if the Galaxy Watch FE fits the bill, don’t miss out — save big today!
On the health-tracking side, the watch is equipped with all the essential features, including sleep and stress tracking, ECG, heart rate monitoring, and even Samsung’s body composition analysis. However, it misses out on advanced stuff like dual-band GPS, skin temperature sensing, sleep apnea detection, and AGEs index, which measures your biological age based on your diet habits and lifestyle. You also won’t have access to Galaxy AI and its energy score.
