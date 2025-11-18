Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

At 43% off, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) outshines every other Samsung smartwatch deal

It's tough as nails, packs an insane amount of features, and is just irresistible at its current price.

Black Friday may be next week, but oh boy, an early deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) on Amazon will make you just go ahead and get this watch without even thinking twice.

A third-party seller is offering a bonkers 43% discount on the model in white, letting you pick one up for just under $368. Given that the watch usually costs a whopping $650, you’ll score sweet savings of $282 if you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal while you can. And don’t worry, the discount may come from another merchant, but you’ll still have until January 31 to ask for a refund if needed.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) in White: Save $282 on Amazon!

$282 off (43%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $282 discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024), allowing you to get the model in white for south of $368. The watch offers incredible durability and comes with a plethora of features. Act fast and save with this deal while it's still up for grabs!
Buy at Amazon


Our advice? Well, we believe you should take advantage of this deal, especially if you’re a Samsung user with an active lifestyle. After all, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra models were made to rival Garmin’s multisport offerings, which means they are tough-as-nails and pack loads of features.

With its case made of titanium and display made of sapphire crystal, it can easily survive drops and accidental bumps. Meanwhile, its IP68 and 10ATM certifications ensure it can withstand dust particles and even dives of up to 328 feet.

You also get all the health-tracking features you’d expect to find on a premium Samsung timepiece, including body composition analysis, sleep apnea detection, and dual-band GPS. What's more, it has NFC for quick contactless payments, plus smart notifications and phone call support. Since it runs on Wear OS, you can also download third-party apps and customize your watch however you want, right from your wrist.

Unlike the non-ultra models that require charging every day, this beast rocks an impressive 590mAh battery that has enough juice to last up to two days without any issues.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is definitely a no-brainer pick at its current price on Amazon right now. Therefore, if you think it fits the bill for you, tap the offer button and save with this deal now!

