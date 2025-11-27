iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Amazon's improved Galaxy Watch 8 Black Friday deal lets you save $100 on multiple models

What was a decent $70 last week is now a new record high $100.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Black Friday Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
As crazy as it may sound, Black Friday 2025 is still not technically here, and after an entire week of selling amazing tech products at exceptional holiday prices, Amazon continues to outdo itself by improving some of those deals and helping you keep your Christmas spending to an absolute minimum.

One device that seized the early Black Friday spotlight last week was the Galaxy Watch 8, but if you were quick to order Samsung's latest non-Classic smartwatch at an unprecedented $70 discount, I must inform you that the wearable's prices have just been reduced by an additional 30 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$100 off (29%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

$100 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon


That means you can now save a full $100 (quick maths!) on one of the best smartwatches around. Unfortunately, the enhanced discount does not apply to 4G LTE-enabled variants (at least not yet), so if you want to maximize your savings, you'll need to opt for a 40 or 44mm model sans standalone cellular connectivity.

Those are normally priced at $349.99 and $379.99 respectively, so while the Galaxy Watch 8 is still not as affordable as a Galaxy Watch FE, Apple Watch SE 2, or (small) OnePlus Watch 3, the bang for your buck is pretty much unbeatable.

Whether you love, hate, or... think you can tolerate the new "cushion" design meant to improve all-day comfort, there's no denying that the circular AMOLED touchscreen is a beaut, the Exynos W1000 processor a screamer, and the health monitoring tool set a heavyweight champion.


Yes, the Galaxy Watch 8 is capable of not only keeping an eye on your heart rate and steps taken through the day, but also your vascular load, stress levels, antioxidant levels, energy level, blood oxygen, menstrual cycle, and sleep quality. 

And yes, maybe the battery life is not all it could be (especially if you compare it with some of Garmin's tireless timepieces out there), but you really can't have it all... at those lower-than-ever prices, now, can you?

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15323 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless