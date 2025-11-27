Amazon's improved Galaxy Watch 8 Black Friday deal lets you save $100 on multiple models
What was a decent $70 last week is now a new record high $100.
As crazy as it may sound, Black Friday 2025 is still not technically here, and after an entire week of selling amazing tech products at exceptional holiday prices, Amazon continues to outdo itself by improving some of those deals and helping you keep your Christmas spending to an absolute minimum.
One device that seized the early Black Friday spotlight last week was the Galaxy Watch 8, but if you were quick to order Samsung's latest non-Classic smartwatch at an unprecedented $70 discount, I must inform you that the wearable's prices have just been reduced by an additional 30 bucks.
That means you can now save a full $100 (quick maths!) on one of the best smartwatches around. Unfortunately, the enhanced discount does not apply to 4G LTE-enabled variants (at least not yet), so if you want to maximize your savings, you'll need to opt for a 40 or 44mm model sans standalone cellular connectivity.
Those are normally priced at $349.99 and $379.99 respectively, so while the Galaxy Watch 8 is still not as affordable as a Galaxy Watch FE, Apple Watch SE 2, or (small) OnePlus Watch 3, the bang for your buck is pretty much unbeatable.
Whether you love, hate, or... think you can tolerate the new "cushion" design meant to improve all-day comfort, there's no denying that the circular AMOLED touchscreen is a beaut, the Exynos W1000 processor a screamer, and the health monitoring tool set a heavyweight champion.
No matter how you feel about the new cushion design, you can't deny that the Galaxy Watch 8 is a stylish accessory. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 8 is capable of not only keeping an eye on your heart rate and steps taken through the day, but also your vascular load, stress levels, antioxidant levels, energy level, blood oxygen, menstrual cycle, and sleep quality.
And yes, maybe the battery life is not all it could be (especially if you compare it with some of Garmin's tireless timepieces out there), but you really can't have it all... at those lower-than-ever prices, now, can you?
