Amazon's improved Galaxy Watch 8 Black Friday deal lets you save $100 on multiple models





One device that seized the early Black Friday spotlight last week was the Galaxy Watch 8, but if you were quick to order Samsung's latest non-Classic smartwatch at an unprecedented $70 discount, I must inform you that the wearable's prices have just been reduced by an additional 30 bucks.

That means you can now save a full $100 (quick maths!) on one of the best smartwatches around. Unfortunately, the enhanced discount does not apply to 4G LTE-enabled variants (at least not yet), so if you want to maximize your savings, you'll need to opt for a 40 or 44mm model sans standalone cellular connectivity.





Whether you love, hate, or... think you can tolerate the new "cushion" design meant to improve all-day comfort, there's no denying that the circular AMOLED touchscreen is a beaut, the Exynos W1000 processor a screamer, and the health monitoring tool set a heavyweight champion.









Galaxy Watch 8 Yes, theis capable of not only keeping an eye on your heart rate and steps taken through the day, but also your vascular load, stress levels, antioxidant levels, energy level, blood oxygen, menstrual cycle, and sleep quality.





And yes, maybe the battery life is not all it could be (especially if you compare it with some of Garmin's tireless timepieces out there), but you really can't have it all... at those lower-than-ever prices, now, can you?





