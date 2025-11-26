Apple's Beats Solo 4 headphones are down to a ridiculously low Black Friday price at Walmart
If you hurry, you can pay just $79 for a pair of on-ear headphones with epic battery life.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you haven't been able to find the perfect wireless headphones for your personal taste and budget among the many phenomenal Black Friday 2025 deals kicked off by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy last week, you might want to check out a brand-new holiday promotion at Walmart that no one seems to be currently matching.
It pretty much goes without saying that this is also an unprecedented offer, making the Beats Solo 4 cheaper than ever before in an... admittedly lackluster "Drenched Gray" colorway. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and extreme affordability is likely to count way more to most bargain hunters this holiday season than a flashy hue of some sort or an overall more premium design.
Besides, these on-ear cans with epic battery life and reasonably powerful sound are by no means ugly, especially for their new record low price of $79. That's down from an original list price of $199.95, although Walmart is curiously underselling this exceptional deal by putting that number at $129.
That's probably due to the fact that the spring 2024-released Beats Solo 4 have been discounted many times to around $129 in recent months, and even right now, that's how much Walmart and the likes of Amazon are charging for all other color options beside gray.
Somehow capable of keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 50 hours (!!!) between charges, these Apple-made headphones are incredibly only a little costlier than something like the AirPods 4 (sans ANC) at the time of this writing. The Beats Solo 4's key selling points and advantages over other sub-$100 on-ears on the market today include Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking, high-resolution lossless audio support (via a USB-C or traditional 3.5mm cable), Fast Fuel capabilities, and an ultra-lightweight design that promises (and mostly delivers) "all-day comfort."
