Two sizes, one big discount: The OnePlus Watch 3 is a Black Friday must-buy for everyone

Whether your wrist is small or large and whether you prefer a cleaner and arguably sleeker smartwatch design or an epic battery endurance rating, OnePlus has you covered this Black Friday... season with a monumental discount.
The brand's best Apple Watch alternative (for Android smartphone users only) is marked down by an unprecedented $100 in both 43 and 46mm sizes despite the two models not being created alike or released at the same time.
The smaller and cheaper OnePlus Watch 3 unit that normally costs $299.99 is also younger, promising to keep the lights on for a respectable 36 hours between charges in "heavy smart mode use" and taking that number all the way up to seven days thanks to "power saver" technology.
The larger and older variant, meanwhile, is reduced from a $349.99 list price in Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium colorways with exceptional battery life claims of up to 16 days. That's obviously in the wearable's Power Saver Mode, but even the three-day "heavy smart mode use" endurance rating on a single charge blows the likes of the Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 out of the water.
Now, I'm not necessarily advising you to get this costlier version, especially if you care more about fashion and comfort than durability and power, but the OnePlus Watch 3 duo as a whole might just be my top Black Friday 2025 recommendation, at least in the smartwatch category and at least for the time being.
There's something about this device that resonates with me at a deeper level than the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 8 or Google's new Pixel Watch 4, and although I can't fully explain it (rationally, at least), I believe the combination of a reasonable price point, decidedly premium aesthetic, and a sweeping health monitoring tool set is currently making me seriously consider a purchase here.
Just don't tell my wife because I don't think we had a new smartwatch included in the family's holiday shopping budget this year.
