Two sizes, one big discount: The OnePlus Watch 3 is a Black Friday must-buy for everyone





The brand's best Apple Watch alternative (for Android smartphone users only) is marked down by an unprecedented $100 in both 43 and 46mm sizes despite the two models not being created alike or released at the same time.

OnePlus Watch 3 $199 99 $299 99 $100 off (33%) Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Stainless Steel Case, Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (Seven Days in Power Saver Mode), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Watch 3 $249 99 $349 99 $100 off (29%) Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Case, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Up to Five Days of Battery Life (16 Days in Power Saver Mode), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Wrist Temperature Sensor, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at OnePlus









The smaller and cheaper OnePlus Watch 3 unit that normally costs $299.99 is also younger , promising to keep the lights on for a respectable 36 hours between charges in "heavy smart mode use" and taking that number all the way up to seven days thanks to "power saver" technology.





Now, I'm not necessarily advising you to get this costlier version, especially if you care more about fashion and comfort than durability and power, but the OnePlus Watch 3 duo as a whole might just be my top Black Friday 2025 recommendation, at least in the smartwatch category and at least for the time being.





Galaxy Watch 8 or Google's new There's something about this device that resonates with me at a deeper level than the aforementionedor Google's new Pixel Watch 4 , and although I can't fully explain it (rationally, at least), I believe the combination of a reasonable price point, decidedly premium aesthetic, and a sweeping health monitoring tool set is currently making me seriously consider a purchase here.





Just don't tell my wife because I don't think we had a new smartwatch included in the family's holiday shopping budget this year.





