Motorola's Edge 70 Ultra 'flagship' is (probably) a thing, but it may not be as fast as you'd like
This looks like the textbook definition of a good news/bad news scenario for Motorola fans.
If you know anything about Motorola's traditional product launch strategies, you definitely won't be shocked to hear that the recently unveiled Edge 70 mid-ranger is likely to be soon followed by multiple other handsets in the same family.
But if you're aware of one glaring omission in this year's Edge 60 lineup, you might be pleasantly surprised by the latest rumor from the always reliable Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, over on X.
Will the Edge 70 Ultra rival Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The short answer to that million-dollar question is probably "yes and no." To elaborate, I first need to make sure you understand Qualcomm's increasingly convoluted (unnecessarily so, if I must say) Snapdragon 8-series roster.
For some reason, the world-leading chipmaker felt that last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship needed not one, but two sequels of sorts, which is bound to lead to a lot of confusion among Android power users over the next few months.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is not the same thing as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. | Image Credit -- Qualcomm
That's because devices like the Galaxy S26 Ultra are widely expected to use the top-of-the-line new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC unveiled a couple of months ago, while the Motorola "Urus" (which is likely to be branded as the Edge 70 Ultra for marketing purposes) will apparently "settle" for a slightly humbler Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 announced just yesterday.
Yes, those two processor names are really that similar and easy to mix up, although if it makes you feel any better, their specs are also not very different. The Elite model justifies its moniker with higher CPU clock speeds and a better built-in 5G modem than its "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 brother, but the latter SoC is likely to deliver a more than satisfying level of raw power for the vast majority of Android users out there as well.
In short, no, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will probably not be quite as zippy as Samsung's next super-flagship, but at the right price and with good enough display, camera, and battery specifications, it could definitely contend against all the best Android phones of 2026.
Will Motorola release an even faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phone soon?
That's an even more complicated question no one can know the answer to at the moment, although as Evan Blass speculates, a foldable Razr 70 Ultra super-flagship could be in the pipeline with Qualcomm's most advanced processor under the hood.
That doesn't seem to be an "official" (ev)leak, mind you, so it must be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism, although the theory clearly makes perfect sense after this spring's release of a top-of-the-line Razr 60 Ultra foldable with Snapdragon 8 Elite inside.
The super-premium Razr 60 Ultra could get an even more impressive sequel soon. | Image Credit -- Motorola
Going further back in time, it might be worth remembering that the Edge 50 Ultra packed a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset last year, which was inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside such elite powerhouses as the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
Weirdly enough, Motorola never rolled out a proper Edge 60 Ultra sequel to that perfectly competent high-end device, but if the Edge 70 Ultra is a thing, its use of a non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC shouldn't be that surprising.
Will 2026 be Motorola's year?
You already know I hope that proves to be the case after voicing my positive opinion of the brand loud and clear in multiple editorials over the last few months.
But even for me, it's too soon to get overly excited. Yes, the Edge 70 mid-ranger already looks amazing... until you see its price point, and the Edge 70 Ultra sounds fairly promising to someone like me, who tends to prioritize affordability over extreme power.
The Edge 70 is gorgeous but a little costly. | Image Credit -- Motorola
One thing that Motorola clearly needs to do to boost its global sales numbers and brand recognition is focus more on the US market, so when (or rather if) I hear that the Edge 70 Ultra "flagship" is headed stateside, my excitement will certainly shoot up to the sky. Until then, let's all take a chill pill and wait for more juicy "ev-leaks."
