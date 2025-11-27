Motorola's Edge 70 Ultra 'flagship' is (probably) a thing, but it may not be as fast as you'd like





Will the Edge 70 Ultra rival Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra?





The short answer to that million-dollar question is probably "yes and no." To elaborate, I first need to make sure you understand Qualcomm's increasingly convoluted (unnecessarily so, if I must say) Snapdragon 8-series roster.





For some reason, the world-leading chipmaker felt that last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship needed not one, but two sequels of sorts, which is bound to lead to a lot of confusion among Android power users over the next few months.











Yes, those two processor names are really that similar and easy to mix up, although if it makes you feel any better, their specs are also not very different. The Elite model justifies its moniker with higher CPU clock speeds and a better built-in 5G modem than its "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 brother, but the latter SoC is likely to deliver a more than satisfying level of raw power for the vast majority of Android users out there as well.





In short, no, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will probably not be quite as zippy as Samsung's next super-flagship, but at the right price and with good enough display, camera, and battery specifications, it could definitely contend against all the best Android phones of 2026.

Will Motorola release an even faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phone soon?





could be in the pipeline with Qualcomm's most advanced processor under the hood. That's an even more complicated question no one can know the answer to at the moment, although as Evan Blass speculates , a foldable Razr 70 Ultra super-flagshipbe in the pipeline with Qualcomm's most advanced processor under the hood.





That doesn't seem to be an "official" (ev)leak, mind you, so it must be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism, although the theory clearly makes perfect sense after this spring's release of a top-of-the-line Razr 60 Ultra foldable with Snapdragon 8 Elite inside.





Galaxy S24 , S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. Going further back in time, it might be worth remembering that the Edge 50 Ultra packed a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset last year, which was inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside such elite powerhouses as the, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.





Weirdly enough, Motorola never rolled out a proper Edge 60 Ultra sequel to that perfectly competent high-end device, but if the Edge 70 Ultra is a thing, its use of a non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC shouldn't be that surprising.

Will 2026 be Motorola's year?









But even for me, it's too soon to get overly excited. Yes, the Edge 70 mid-ranger already looks amazing... until you see its price point, and the Edge 70 Ultra sounds fairly promising to someone like me, who tends to prioritize affordability over extreme power.









One thing that Motorola clearly needs to do to boost its global sales numbers and brand recognition is focus more on the US market, so when (or rather if) I hear that the Edge 70 Ultra "flagship" is headed stateside, my excitement will certainly shoot up to the sky. Until then, let's all take a chill pill and wait for more juicy "ev-leaks."

