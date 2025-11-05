Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?

Rumors about the next best thing by Samsung have been a bit messy in recent weeks.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We're in the final weeks of the year now, which means that all eyes are on Samsung. The Galaxy S26 lineup is the big show everyone is waiting to see take the stage.

Thanks to the abundance of rumors, leaks and claims, we've had plenty of opportunities to see it in advance already: but do you like what you're seeing?

I know I don't. At least not entirely.

And I'm not talking specifically about the Galaxy S26 models' design: although I still mourn the Galaxy S24 Ultra's boxy, shard-edged looks.

I have mixed feelings about the way Samsung has been conducting itself over the past few months. So far, nothing is official – as it should be in November – but there are pretty strange signals coming out of South Korea.

And look, nobody expects a company the size of Samsung to run a perfectly clean pre-launch pipeline. There will always be prototype shuffles, late-stage changes, internal debates. Apple, Google – you name it – everybody plays this game more or less.

Still, something about the S26 cycle feels extra chaotic, like the company is juggling too many balls at once.

Samsung is all over the place



Think back to the naming saga. First, the "vanilla" S26 was supposedly getting rebranded to S26 Pro, a move that sounded like Samsung trying to speak fluent Apple while still insisting on its own personality. On a side note: nobody can beat Xiaomi at this – the company went from Xiaomi 15 straight to the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which is too much for some fans.

Back to Samsung's woes: then the whispers flipped, and we were told the standard moniker would stay after all. That alone wouldn't be a big deal, but then the whole edge situation kicked off.

The S26 Edge was out. No, it was in. Wait. Actually, it might be in, but "later" than expected.

The S26 Plus was allegedly gone too. Wait, no. Scratch that, it might be produced after all.

And the release timeline? The "traditional" January event was out, March was in, only for February to suddenly claim the throne.

Let's talk about money: the Galaxy S26 was allegedly going to get spared from a potential price hike. Mere hours ago, a cold shower rained down on our parade and price hikes are on the menu.

Such is the rumors' nature, sure, but…




Rumors are almost always messy, and some people actually enjoy piecing them together – that's the beauty of it. But the longer this keeps happening, the more it feels like Samsung is watching the reaction online, taking notes, and acting like a TikTok wanna-be influencer chasing attention instead of a tech giant with a real plan.

There used to be a rhythm to Samsung leaks: design renders, small spec drops, camera talk, a hint from Qualcomm, then a clean Unpacked event in January. Predictable, steady, and honestly pretty professional. Now it feels like Samsung is tweaking things in public, almost like it's testing ideas on the fly while the whole world watches.

One gets the sense the company is not completely sure which direction to take with the S26 family, so it is broadcasting every possible path until one sticks. And yes, things change. Yes, plans move. But when every rumor contradicts the last one, you start to wonder if Samsung is testing reactions more than preparing a product.

Worth the wait?


The Galaxy S26 line might end up being brilliant. It might simply be good. What matters more at this point is whether Samsung can tighten the narrative again and remind people it is leading the conversation, not chasing it with last-minute rumor bait.

Until then, the only thing we can do is watch the leaks, decipher the noise, and hope that all this pre-launch drama means Samsung is cooking something truly worth the wait. Because if we can a bland upgrade – only wrapped in a hype show – fans might start wondering why the biggest Android name in the game suddenly feels like it is trying too hard.

