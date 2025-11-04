Galaxy S26 price hike expected as component costs rise across the industry

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

AI is driving up chip prices everywhere, and even Samsung's Galaxy S26 may not escape it.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Every year there is a big question mark behind the pricing of new flagship phones, and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series is no exception. The company managed to keep the prices unchanged for the Galaxy S25 series in the US — $799, $999, and $1,299 — but a new report from South Korea’s ET News paints a different picture for the 2026 lineup.

Rising costs across key smartphone components



ET News claims that Samsung has to deal with price hikes on several critical components needed to manufacture the S26 series. Samsung's own semiannual report disclosed a 12% year-over-year increase in chipset prices, around 8% increase on camera modules, and more than a 16% increase on LPDDR5 mobile RAM.

The most striking change is obviously that of LPDDR5 mobile RAM, which has skyrocketed so much due to supply shortages as chipmakers prioritize high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production for AI servers (yeah, AI-related issues strike again).

In other words, the boom in AI-related semiconductors is directly squeezing smartphone component supply. Industry analysts cited in ET News expect this pressure to persist into 2026, making it increasingly difficult for Samsung (and other phone manufacturers) to maintain its current pricing strategy.

If we see a $50–$100 price hike, how would you respond?

A tougher environment for Samsung’s pricing decisions



The Galaxy S26 lineup will reportedly debut with the same three-model lineup we've known for years: a base, Plus, and an Ultra model. Samsung is said to have abandoned its plans for Galaxy “Pro” and “Edge” phones earlier this year.

That restructuring has allegedly already contributed to a modest delay in the phones’ launch, which is now expected to take place on February 25 in San Francisco.

Should you prepare for higher prices?


If Samsung does raise prices, it would mark the first flagship price adjustment in several years. In the US, the Galaxy S25 Ultra started at $1300, while the Plus and base models were priced at $1000 and $800, respectively. It's not too far-fetched to expect a modest $50-$100 increase for the Galaxy S26 series.

Between escalating production costs and a global rebound in semiconductor prices, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy flagship phones are entering a tougher pricing environment. While the company may leverage its supply chain strength to soften the blow, a Galaxy S26 price hike now seems increasingly likely, even if it is only a moderate one.

With the new models expected to debut in late February, all eyes will be on whether Samsung manages to keep its premium phones competitively priced amid an industry-wide climb in component costs. How the company handles the situation could also serve as a reliable example of what to expect from other major phone manufacturers in 2026.
Aleksandar Anastasov
