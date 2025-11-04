Galaxy S26 price hike expected as component costs rise across the industry

Rising costs across key smartphone components









S26 series. Samsung's own semiannual report disclosed a 12% year-over-year increase in chipset prices, around 8% increase on camera modules, and more than a 16% increase on LPDDR5 mobile RAM. ET News claims that Samsung has to deal with price hikes on several critical components needed to manufacture theseries. Samsung's own semiannual report disclosed a 12% year-over-year increase in chipset prices, around 8% increase on camera modules, and more than a 16% increase on LPDDR5 mobile RAM.





The most striking change is obviously that of LPDDR5 mobile RAM, which has skyrocketed so much due to supply shortages as chipmakers prioritize high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production for AI servers (yeah, AI-related issues strike again).





In other words, the boom in AI-related semiconductors is directly squeezing smartphone component supply. Industry analysts cited in ET News expect this pressure to persist into 2026, making it increasingly difficult for Samsung (and other phone manufacturers) to maintain its current pricing strategy.

If we see a $50–$100 price hike, how would you respond? I’d still buy the Galaxy S26 if it has strong upgrades I’d wait for trade-in offers or bundle deals I’d skip this generation and keep my current phone I’m done with $1000+ phones — I’ll go refurbished inst I’d still buy the Galaxy S26 if it has strong upgrades 33.33% I’d wait for trade-in offers or bundle deals 22.22% I’d skip this generation and keep my current phone 27.78% I’m done with $1000+ phones — I’ll go refurbished inst 16.67%





A tougher environment for Samsung’s pricing decisions