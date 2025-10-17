Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 release because of development drama

You may need to wait for your new Samsung flagship longer than expected.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
A render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s back
Samsung may be in deeper trouble than anyone could’ve imagined. After a rumor claimed that the company had canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge, it now appears that the company may delay the whole Galaxy S26 series due to development issues.

Samsung may release the Galaxy S26 in March next year


Issues with the development of the base Galaxy S26 model may force Samsung to delay the launch of its upcoming flagships by two months. A new report (translated source) from Techmaniacs claims that the company is planning to launch the new devices in March next year. 

It is unclear what specific issues Samsung is facing in the development of the Galaxy S26, but the device’s development and design are still not complete. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is now finished and ready for production.

A display upgrade for the S26 Ultra



The report claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a 10-bit display, which would be an improvement over the 8-bit panel of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device may also get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S26, on the other hand, could feature an Exynos 2600 chipset.

Would you wait two months longer for the Galaxy S26 series?

Vote View Result


While this report should be taken with a grain of salt, it could end up correct. The rumors about the Galaxy S26 family are still mixed, which could mean that the company is yet to make final decisions about the devices. We expect a base model with a new Pro moniker, a likely Plus model, and the top-notch Ultra model.

Is that a bad sign for Samsung?


While Samsung hasn’t shared any official details about the Galaxy S26, delaying the announcement and launch of its new flagship phones will raise questions. However, what’s important in the end is how good the new devices will be. As long as the company doesn’t make compromises with the quality, everyone will be happy, even if they have to wait a bit longer.

Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 release because of development drama

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (2)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 release because of development drama

by Ilia Temelkov

Samsung pauses the One UI 8 release on some Galaxy phones, and nobody knows why

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless