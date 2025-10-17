Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 release because of development drama
You may need to wait for your new Samsung flagship longer than expected.
Samsung may be in deeper trouble than anyone could’ve imagined. After a rumor claimed that the company had canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge, it now appears that the company may delay the whole Galaxy S26 series due to development issues.
Issues with the development of the base Galaxy S26 model may force Samsung to delay the launch of its upcoming flagships by two months. A new report (translated source) from Techmaniacs claims that the company is planning to launch the new devices in March next year.
The report claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a 10-bit display, which would be an improvement over the 8-bit panel of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device may also get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S26, on the other hand, could feature an Exynos 2600 chipset.
While this report should be taken with a grain of salt, it could end up correct. The rumors about the Galaxy S26 family are still mixed, which could mean that the company is yet to make final decisions about the devices. We expect a base model with a new Pro moniker, a likely Plus model, and the top-notch Ultra model.
While Samsung hasn’t shared any official details about the Galaxy S26, delaying the announcement and launch of its new flagship phones will raise questions. However, what’s important in the end is how good the new devices will be. As long as the company doesn’t make compromises with the quality, everyone will be happy, even if they have to wait a bit longer.
It is unclear what specific issues Samsung is facing in the development of the Galaxy S26, but the device’s development and design are still not complete. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is now finished and ready for production.
A display upgrade for the S26 Ultra
Image Credit - OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines
Is that a bad sign for Samsung?
