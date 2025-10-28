Galaxy S26 price leak gives a solid reason to ignore other phones
The Galaxy S26 might be the only upcoming flagship to not give a price shock.
Galaxy S26 series dummies | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
Industry insiders are raising the alarm on impending price increases for smartphones, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 might be spared.
Reaping the benefits of vertical integration
Samsung doesn't just make phones. Its memory-making arm recently notified some clients that DRAM prices will shoot up 30 percent in the last quarter. That's roughly when the Galaxy S26 series will enter production.
However, since Samsung will use in-house memory components, including the rumored Exynos 2600 chip, it will be easier for it to cushion the blow. South Korean publication Newdaily says that unlike Chinese manufacturers Vivo, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi who recently had to increase smartphone prices, Samsung is under no such pressure, at least in the short term.
The company's lack of reliance on external manufacturers is expected to help it keep the price of the Galaxy S26 series unchanged.
Samsung may be able to maintain prices in the short term thanks to its vertical integration structure and inventory security.
Price increases are inevitable
Another South Korean outlet, Hankyung, today reported that Samsung was considering increasing the price of its smartphones due to rising costs. However, as Newdaily notes, a key reason the Galaxy S25 has been selling well is its ability to offer more for the same price.
The Galaxy S25 line was powered entirely by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The upcoming handsets are highly likely to feature the home-brewed Exynos 2600 in all markets except for North America, China, and Japan. Although Exynos 2600 is said to be a powerful chip, which should be reason enough to equip the Galaxy S26 series with it, the report says that Samsung is also inclined to use it to cut costs.
With memory prices showing no sign of abating, Samsung may be forced to raise prices eventually. The Galaxy S26 could be the last phone to ride out the storm.
The Galaxy S26 series would be a tough sell if the price increased
The Galaxy S26 family has reportedly been delayed until March following Samsung's last-minute decision not to retire the Plus model. The phones aren't rumored to bring anything special to the table.
The uncertainty around the release has already cast a shadow over the launch. This might make consumers less receptive to a price change unless this turns out to be a radical upgrade.
