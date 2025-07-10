Samsung might be killing one of the Galaxy S26 models
A new leak suggests a radical change in strategy.
The Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Plus | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung might be discontinuing the Plus version of the Galaxy S26. Instead of it, the company might release the Galaxy S26 Edge alongside the base Samsung Galaxy S26 and the top-tier flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra. That would be the biggest change to the company’s flagship lineup in years.
GSMA database listings, spotted by SammyPolice, currently show three model numbers for upcoming Samsung devices, but they don’t align with the usual ones. Instead of representing the familiar trio, the newly leaked number suggests that the Galaxy S26 Series will replace the Plus model with an Edge model, but that’s not all.
Here are the newly leaked models and their model numbers:
- Samsung Galaxy S26 – SM-S942
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge – SM-S947
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – SM-S948
Every year, Samsung’s model numbers end with specific digits, representing the different models. So, the regular model would end with 1, the Plus with 6, and the Ultra with 8. This year’s Galaxy S25 Edge had a number ending with 7.
Precisely this history makes the new listings even more intriguing. Not only might Samsung switch the Plus for an Edge, but there might also be a significant change to the vanilla Galaxy S26.
While changing the model number from one that ends with a 1 to one that ends with a 2 doesn’t look significant, it could mean that the base Galaxy S26 model may receive a slight improvement. A combination of a slightly bigger screen and a meaningful battery bump might be seen by Samsung as a sufficient reason to change the model number.
Is Samsung just following Apple’s steps?
Discontinuing the Plus model from the flagship lineup sounds like a deja vu to me. Apple is also expected to ditch the Plus model and introduce the super-slim iPhone 17 Air this year.
However, I wouldn’t jump to conclusions because of this information. Samsung still has time to add a model number for the Galaxy S26 Plus to the database, and the S26 Edge might be in development and be released later.
Part of my doubt about such a radical change is the reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge’s sales aren’t going great. Unless something has radically changed, chances are that the age of super-slim flagship phones will be over as quickly as it started.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: