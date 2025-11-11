Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Expected differences

The Galaxy S26 is right around the corner. How does it compare to the previous generation?

By
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Expected differences
Samsung is gearing up to announce its Galaxy S26 series, and despite some rumors pointing toward a Galaxy S26 Pro model, the latest information suggests that such model doesn't exist and we're getting a vanilla S26 once again.

The new phone will most likely come with a slightly updated design, a new chipset, a bigger battery, and probably a brighter screen. Today, we're trying to neatly arrange everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy S26 and put it next to all the information about the previous base flagship—the Galaxy S25.

What are the changes? Should you upgrade if you own the last model? Read on to find out!

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25 expected differences:

Galaxy S26*Galaxy S25
Similar design, slightly different camera housingSmall and compact, separate cutouts for the rear cameras
Faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsetLast generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, still plenty of power
Bigger 6.3-inch display6.2-inch screen, more compact phone
16GB of RAM, 4GB more than the S2512GB of RAM on all memory configurations
Improved 50MP ultrawide cameraThe old 12MP ultrawide
Bigger 4,300 mAh batterySlightly smaller 4,000 mAh battery
Qi2 support with magnets on the backRegular wireless charging
*rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Back to oval one


We already have some leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 and know what the phone will look like. The biggest change is Samsung changing the camera isle, or should we say introducing a pill-shaped one, after several generations with separate camera cutouts on the back.

Speaking of previous generations, the Galaxy S25 features the aforementioned design, and it's also a bit more compact, thanks to the smaller screen. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.2 inches on the S25), which will make the phone larger and potentially heavier.

Galaxy S26*Galaxy S25
Thickness
6.96 mm
Thickness
7.2 mm
Dimensions
149.3 x 71.4		Dimensions
146.9 x 70.5
Weight
-		Weight
162 grams
*rumored

In terms of materials, we don't expect huge changes. The Galaxy S26 will most likely rely on the same glass-metal sandwich as the previous generations, including the S25. We might see a different version of the Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. In comparison, the S25 comes equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

We still don't have any information on the color palette of the Galaxy S26, other than the deep blue hue we saw on the renders. It looks quite similar to the Navy blue S25 color, but we have to wait and see. The S25, on the other hand, is available in a plethora of hues, including Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black.

Display Differences


Modern flagships are growing bigger and bigger each year, and the Galaxy S26 seems to be following the same trend. We expect the device to have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. There's no information on resolution, pixel density, or brightness yet, but we suspect the S26 will be very close to its predecessor in terms of display tech.

The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 416 PPI pixel density. Samsung cites 2600 nits of peak brightness, and in our display test we measured 2394 nits at 20% APL, which is an impressive result.

Galaxy S26*Galaxy S25
Size
6.3"
Size
6.2"
Brightness
3000 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
*rumored

The leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 show more or less the same bezel around the screen in terms of size, and we expect the same ultrasonic fingerprint reader from the S25 to make an appearance on the new model.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon for some, Exynos for others

The Samsung Galaxy S26 will serve as a testbed for the Exynos 2600 chipset but in some markets (such as China and the US), the phone will launch with the next-gen Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It's a real powerhouse and early benchmarks show Geekbench 6 single- and multicore scores around 3800 and 12400 respectively.

In comparison, the Galaxy S25 features the previous version of that silicon, the first "Elite" chip from Qualcomm. The phone managed 3031 and 9621 in the same Geekbench 6 single- and multicore tests. We'll run the tests on the S26 once it lands in our lab.

Galaxy S26*Galaxy S25
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Exynos 2600		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/128GB
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
*rumored

In terms of RAM, the new model will expand the memory to 16GB from the 12GB on the S25. The on board storage configurations are expected to remain the same (although there are some rumors about Samsung dropping the 128GB version).

Given the Galaxy S26 is expected to launch late January 2026, the operating system on board will be Android 16 with Samsung's OneUI 8 on top. Both the S25 and the S26 are coming with a seven-year software support pledge, but the S26 will be supported one year longer, being the newer device.

Camera

Ultrawide upgrades

Samsung has been reluctant in bringing camera upgrades to the base model in the past couple of generations, but we expect a brand-new ultrawide camera to make an appearance on the Galaxy S26. According to the latest rumors, it features a 50MP sensor, but there's no further information at the moment. We suspect the other two cameras will be carried over from the S25.

Speaking of, the S25 features a triple camera system on its back, including one 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. The front camera is a 12MP snapper, and we expect it on the S26 as well.

Galaxy S26*Galaxy S25
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56"		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56"
Ultrawide
50 MP, f/1.7
13 mm
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55"
Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
1/3.94"

Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
1/3.94"
*rumored

The Galaxy S25 scored 147 (out of 158) in our composite camera benchmark, and given the new ultrawide camera on the S26, we expect this score to go a bit higher. We'll snap some side-by-side samples once the S26 lands in our lab.

Battery Life and Charging

300 mAh more

The Galaxy S26 is expected to come equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery. And while this is an upgrade compared to the 4,000 mAh cell inside the Galaxy S25, it's still on the lower side by modern flagship standards. The world is slowly adopting silicon-carbon tech (the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a huge 7,300 mAh battery), and Samsung is lagging behind.

The Galaxy S25 managed a battery life estimate of 7h 6m, which put it at 66th place among phones tested in the past 2 years. We expect a slightly better result from the Galaxy S26, but don't hold your breath. 300 mAh can only do so much. Again, stay tuned for tests and some hard numbers here soon.

Galaxy S26*Galaxy S25
Battery size
4,300 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 3.0
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 2.0
*rumored

Charging is expected to remain unchanged, at least based on the information we have at the moment, which is a bit disappointing. The Galaxy S25 supports 25W of wired charging power and fills its battery from zero to full in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The Galaxy S26 is expected to jump on the Qi2 train, offering magnets on its back to help with wireless charging alignment, and we expect a slew of MagSafe-like accessories to begin showing up once the new phone goes official.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick specs overview of the two phones. For a detailed Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25 specs comparison follow the link.

Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S25

Design

Dimensions
146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm (~8.45 mm with camera bump)
Weight
162.0 g

Display

Size
6.2-inch 6.2-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz

Hardware

System chip
Snapdragon (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
OS
Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Android (15), up to 7 OS updates

Battery

Type
4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung GN3
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung GN3
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Sensor name: Sony IMX564
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Sensor name: Sony IMX564
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto)
Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto)
Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Front
12 MP (HDR) 12 MP (HDR)

Connectivity & Features

Bluetooth
5.4 5.4
WLAN
a,b,g,n,ac,Wi-Fi 6,Wi-Fi 6E,Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax 		a,b,g,n,ac,Wi-Fi 6,Wi-Fi 6E,Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax
USB
Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2
Sensors
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Barometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Barometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hearing aid compatible
M3/T4 M3/T4
Location
GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, Cell ID, Wi-Fi positioning GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, Cell ID, Wi-Fi positioning
Other
NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB) NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB)
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Summary


Even at this early stage it seems that we're gearing up for the next incremental upgrade with the Galaxy S26. We're not sure if the new 50MP ultrawide camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are enough to justify an upgrade, especially from the previous generation, but we'll have to wait and test the device ourselves before jumping to conclusions.

Next to the Galaxy S25, this phone looks like a minor step up, and you probably shouldn't upgrade if you already own the S25. On the other hand, if you're coming from an older Galaxy or switching from an iPhone, the S26 is shaping up to be an excellent choice.

We will update this comparison with tests, benchmarks, and samples once the Galaxy S26 arrives in our lab, so stay tuned for a final verdict soon.

COMMENTS (0)

