Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Expected differences

Design and Size

Back to oval one









We already have some leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 and know what the phone will look like. The biggest change is Samsung changing the camera isle, or should we say introducing a pill-shaped one, after several generations with separate camera cutouts on the back.



Speaking of previous generations, the Galaxy S25 features the aforementioned design, and it's also a bit more compact, thanks to the smaller screen. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.2 inches on the S25), which will make the phone larger and potentially heavier.





In terms of materials, we don't expect huge changes. The Galaxy S26 will most likely rely on the same glass-metal sandwich as the previous generations, including the S25. We might see a different version of the Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. In comparison, the S25 comes equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.



We still don't have any information on the color palette of the Galaxy S26 , other than the deep blue hue we saw on the renders. It looks quite similar to the Navy blue S25 color, but we have to wait and see. The S25, on the other hand, is available in a plethora of hues, including Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black.





Display Differences





Modern flagships are growing bigger and bigger each year, and the Galaxy S26 seems to be following the same trend. We expect the device to have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. There's no information on resolution, pixel density, or brightness yet, but we suspect the S26 will be very close to its predecessor in terms of display tech.



The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 416 PPI pixel density. Samsung cites 2600 nits of peak brightness, and in our display test we measured 2394 nits at 20% APL, which is an impressive result.





The leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 show more or less the same bezel around the screen in terms of size, and we expect the same ultrasonic fingerprint reader from the S25 to make an appearance on the new model.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon for some, Exynos for others





The Samsung Galaxy S26 will serve as a testbed for the Exynos 2600 chipset but in some markets (such as China and the US), the phone will launch with the next-gen Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It's a real powerhouse and early benchmarks show Geekbench 6 single- and multicore scores around 3800 and 12400 respectively.





In comparison, the Galaxy S25 features the previous version of that silicon, the first "Elite" chip from Qualcomm. The phone managed 3031 and 9621 in the same Geekbench 6 single- and multicore tests. We'll run the tests on the S26 once it lands in our lab.





In terms of RAM, the new model will expand the memory to 16GB from the 12GB on the S25. The on board storage configurations are expected to remain the same (although there are some rumors about Samsung dropping the 128GB version).





Galaxy S26 is expected to launch late January 2026, the operating system on board will be S26 are coming with a seven-year software support pledge, but the S26 will be supported one year longer, being the newer device. Given theis expected to launch late January 2026, the operating system on board will be Android 16 with Samsung's OneUI 8 on top. Both the S25 and theare coming with a seven-year software support pledge, but thewill be supported one year longer, being the newer device.





Camera

Ultrawide upgrades





Samsung has been reluctant in bringing camera upgrades to the base model in the past couple of generations, but we expect a brand-new ultrawide camera to make an appearance on the Galaxy S26 . According to the latest rumors, it features a 50MP sensor, but there's no further information at the moment. We suspect the other two cameras will be carried over from the S25.



Speaking of, the S25 features a triple camera system on its back, including one 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. The front camera is a 12MP snapper, and we expect it on the S26 as well.





The Galaxy S25 scored 147 (out of 158) in our composite camera benchmark, and given the new ultrawide camera on the S26 , we expect this score to go a bit higher. We'll snap some side-by-side samples once the S26 lands in our lab.





Battery Life and Charging

300 mAh more





Galaxy S26 is expected to come equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery. And while this is an upgrade compared to the 4,000 mAh cell inside the Galaxy S25 , it's still on the lower side by modern flagship standards. The world is slowly adopting silicon-carbon tech (the



The Galaxy S25 managed a battery life estimate of 7h 6m, which put it at 66th place among phones tested in the past 2 years. We expect a slightly better result from the Galaxy S26 , but don't hold your breath. 300 mAh can only do so much. Again, stay tuned for tests and some hard numbers here soon. Theis expected to come equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery. And while this is an upgrade compared to the 4,000 mAh cell inside the, it's still on the lower side by modern flagship standards. The world is slowly adopting silicon-carbon tech (the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a huge 7,300 mAh battery), and Samsung is lagging behind.Themanaged a battery life estimate of 7h 6m, which put it at 66th place among phones tested in the past 2 years. We expect a slightly better result from the, but don't hold your breath. 300 mAh can only do so much. Again, stay tuned for tests and some hard numbers here soon.





Charging is expected to remain unchanged, at least based on the information we have at the moment, which is a bit disappointing. The Galaxy S25 supports 25W of wired charging power and fills its battery from zero to full in 1 hour and 22 minutes.





The Galaxy S26 is expected to jump on the Qi2 train, offering magnets on its back to help with wireless charging alignment, and we expect a slew of MagSafe-like accessories to begin showing up once the new phone goes official.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick specs overview of the two phones. For a detailed Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25 specs comparison follow the link.





Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Dimensions 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm (~8.45 mm with camera bump) Weight 162.0 g Display Size 6.2-inch 6.2-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 128GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 128GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB OS Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Android (15), up to 7 OS updates Battery Type 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 12 MP (HDR) 12 MP (HDR) Connectivity & Features Bluetooth 5.4 5.4 WLAN a , b , g , n , ac , Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6E , Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax a , b , g , n , ac , Wi-Fi 6 , Wi-Fi 6E , Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax USB Type-C , USB 3.2 Type-C , USB 3.2 Sensors Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Barometer , Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Barometer , Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Hearing aid compatible M3 / T4 M3 / T4 Location GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning Other NFC , Ultra Wideband (UWB) NFC , Ultra Wideband (UWB) See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Even at this early stage it seems that we're gearing up for the next incremental upgrade with the Galaxy S26 . We're not sure if the new 50MP ultrawide camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are enough to justify an upgrade, especially from the previous generation, but we'll have to wait and test the device ourselves before jumping to conclusions.





Next to the Galaxy S25 , this phone looks like a minor step up, and you probably shouldn't upgrade if you already own the S25. On the other hand, if you're coming from an older Galaxy or switching from an iPhone, the S26 is shaping up to be an excellent choice.





We will update this comparison with tests, benchmarks, and samples once the Galaxy S26 arrives in our lab, so stay tuned for a final verdict soon.



