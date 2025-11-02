Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought

While the Galaxy S26 might face a delay, the launch may not be significantly affected.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Unpacked date
Leaked Galaxy S26 series dummies | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled in San Francisco on February 25, according to a South Korean outlet, Money Today. This date is later than the Galaxy S25 reveal but earlier than many recent reports predicted. For reference, the Galaxy S25 was announced on January 22 in 2025, while the Galaxy S24 was revealed on January 17, 2024.

Samsung is prepping for the Galaxy S26 Unpacked



An official familiar with Samsung's plans said that the event is returning to San Francisco because it's the center of AI. This makes it a prime location for the launch of the Galaxy S26, which will feature "next-gen AI," per Danie Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Division.

Samsung was reportedly planning to replace the standard model with a Pro variant, and the Galaxy S26 Plus with the successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, with the market showing no appetite for slim phones, Samsung abruptly decided to stick with the usual standard, Plus and Ultra models. This eleventh-hour decision derailed its launch plans, compelling it to delay the launch of the Galaxy S26 series.

The upcoming lineup is expected to mark the return of Samsung's in-house smartphone chipset. All variants will be fueled by the Exynos 2600, except for the models bound for North America, China, and Japan, which will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The Exynos 2600 might not be as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but it could beat the iPhone 17 Pro's chipset.

The final decision is yet to be made, with Samsung refusing to give definite answers about which chip will fuel the Galaxy S26 during its Q3 call. That might be because of manufacturing issues Samsung is facing with the Exynos 2600, with reports indicating that the vast majority of chips aren't usable.

February 25 can't come soon enough


Samsung was previously said to announce the Galaxy S26 in March, so the rumored new date is a glimmer of hope for those who have been counting days until the launch.

Although the phones may break cover in late February, it's not known when they will actually go on sale. The Galaxy S25 series was released on February 3, and a similar timeline would mean a March 9 release for the devices.

Samsung will reportedly begin mass producing the Galaxy S26 Ultra in December, while the other two are scheduled to enter production in January. Whether this could lead to a staggered release remains to be seen.

Are you disappointed by the Galaxy S26 delay?

Vote View Result

Better late than half-baked


While Samsung fans may be disappointed that the handsets have been delayed, Samsung is doing right by the buyers by not hastening production. If anything, the delay has seemingly given it time to equip the phones with better cameras and bigger batteries.

The uncertainty puts the Galaxy S26 under more intense scrutiny. To truly satisfy buyers after the delay, Samsung would be wise to deliver more generous specs than initially planned.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday
Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday

Latest News

Subscribers to T-Mobile and other carriers have been receiving this call in recent weeks
Subscribers to T-Mobile and other carriers have been receiving this call in recent weeks
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
JBL Boombox 3 price drops at Walmart, letting you rock the whole block for much less than usual
JBL Boombox 3 price drops at Walmart, letting you rock the whole block for much less than usual
Apple's big smart home push is finally set for early 2026
Apple's big smart home push is finally set for early 2026
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless