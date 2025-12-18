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AT&T's role in remote robotic procedures could save lives

The future is now.

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AT&T
AT&T logo on a phone.
When we talk of AT&T, it's usually phone plans, unlimited data, flagship offers and the 5G network – but the telco has another face. A face that has to do with potentially life-saving medical procedures.

Are you living outside the big city?


A doctor looking at a screen.
Image by AT&T

The latest AT&T blog post notes that accessing high-quality medical care in the United States is becoming a major challenge for many people, especially those living outside big cities. Currently, more than a third of all counties in the country do not have a single surgeon available locally. This leaves about 83 million Americans in a position where they have to travel long distances for even routine procedures. With rural hospitals losing money and struggling to keep enough workers, access to care outside major cities is falling further behind.

A company called Sovato is working to change this by enabling remote robotic surgery. Essentially, they have built a platform that allows a surgeon in one city to operate on a patient in another using a robotic system. This is a huge deal because it means a specialist's skills are no longer limited by where they are physically standing. In late 2025, Sovato raised 41 million dollars in new funding to help bring this technology to more hospitals, proving that there is a lot of confidence in this new way of providing care.

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The main challenge for remote surgery has always been the network. For a doctor to operate safely from far away, the connection between their controls and the robot must be flawless. Even a brief delay or hiccup could put a patient at risk. That's where AT&T Business comes in, providing a surgical-grade network with a high-speed connection built specifically for critical medical procedures.

Would you feel comfortable receiving surgery performed remotely?
Yes, I trust the technology.
14.29%
Maybe, I'd want more information first.
28.57%
No, I'd prefer an in-person surgeon.
57.14%
7 Votes

How does this work?


To make this work, AT&T uses a variety of advanced tools. One of the main ones is called Wavelength Long-Haul networking, which creates a direct, high-speed data highway between different locations. This ensures that the video the doctor sees is crystal clear and that the robot's movements are instant and smooth.

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AT&T is also testing other ways to keep these robots connected, including private 5G networks and even low-Earth orbit satellites for the most remote areas.

This partnership is also moving much faster than many expected. In one recent case, AT&T was able to install a dedicated fiber network for a hospital two months ahead of schedule.

Beyond just the hardware, AT&T and Sovato also helped write the official technical rules for remote surgery that were published in a major medical journal in mid-2025. These rules set the bar for how reliable and secure a network must be before a remote operation can take place.

The future is now


AT&T's effort is all about making sure your location doesn't decide whether you can receive life-saving surgery. AT&T and Sovato are creating a future where top surgeons can reach patients anywhere, no matter how far. This isn't just a technological feat – it's a practical answer to a real and growing problem in healthcare.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

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