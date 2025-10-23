Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung may not start mass producing the Galaxy S26 Plus until January

Last-minute change of plans has forced Samsung to delay the release of the Galaxy S26 series.

If you were looking forward to getting yourself a Galaxy S26 phone, you may have to wait a bit longer than expected. After reportedly canceling the Galaxy S26 Edge and replacing it with a Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung had to reschedule almost everything related to its upcoming flagship devices. 

Galaxy S26 Plus may enter production in January


Samsung plans to begin with the mass production of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in December this year, according to a new report from The Elec (translated source). The rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup will be delayed, though, as the company is scheduling the production of the vanilla S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus for January 2026.

Originally, Samsung planned to begin the production of all three models in December. However, the company has suddenly decided to change the lineup by dropping the Edge model and bringing back the Plus. Because of that last-minute change, Samsung hasn’t finished the development of the Galaxy S26 Plus yet.

When is the Galaxy S26 series launching then?



Other recent reports also claimed that the Galaxy S26 series will arrive later than its predecessor. This year, the Galaxy S25 was launched in January, but it’s unlikely to see a Galaxy S26 before February 2026. An earlier rumor claimed that all three models will launch sometime in March, but we haven’t heard similar information from more reliable sources.

Are you going to wait for a Galaxy S26?

Vote View Result


Apple reportedly also plans to shake up the release schedule of its devices. The company may release the regular iPhone 18 models in the spring of 2026 and the iPhone 18 Pro in the fall, probably along with the successor to the iPhone Air

Not the worst thing that could happen


If a bit of a delay for the Galaxy S26 series is what’s necessary to stop the ultra-thin smartphone trend, I can’t be mad at Samsung. I’m not a fan of the Plus models, but I’m much less of a fan of the Galaxy S25 Edge, so I welcome the change of mind.

