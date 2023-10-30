Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 6 update to the Galaxy S23
1
Samsung is finally done with the One UI 6 beta updates for the Galaxy S23, so if you own the company’s most recent flagship expect the stable One UI 6 to arrive very soon.
As per multiple reports on Twitter, One UI 6 is now rolling out in select European countries including France, Germany, Poland, and the UK (via AndroidPolice). The update is available for all those who enrolled in the beta program, as well as non-beta users, which means that Samsung believes One UI 6 for Galaxy S23 is ready for primetime.
One UI 6 is based on Android 14 and brings a slew of important improvements. For example, the home screen’s icon labels have been simplified, while the Samsung Keyboard gained new emoji designs.
The camera UI received a lot of improvements too, such as custom camera widgets, quality optimizations, easier video size options, and a bunch of tweaks that make it easier to apply effects and scan documents.
Even if you don’t live in any of the four countries that are reportedly among the first to receive the update, it might be worth checking for it by heading to Settings / Software update menu.
As per multiple reports on Twitter, One UI 6 is now rolling out in select European countries including France, Germany, Poland, and the UK (via AndroidPolice). The update is available for all those who enrolled in the beta program, as well as non-beta users, which means that Samsung believes One UI 6 for Galaxy S23 is ready for primetime.
According to the official changelog, the update weighs in at around 3GB and includes the October 2023 security patch. If you’re based in one of the countries listed above, it’s highly likely that you’ll receive the update in the coming days.
One UI 6 is based on Android 14 and brings a slew of important improvements. For example, the home screen’s icon labels have been simplified, while the Samsung Keyboard gained new emoji designs.
However, the quick panel is getting the most changes, including a new button layout, better album art display, enhanced layout for notifications, and faster access to full quick panel.
The camera UI received a lot of improvements too, such as custom camera widgets, quality optimizations, easier video size options, and a bunch of tweaks that make it easier to apply effects and scan documents.
Even if you don’t live in any of the four countries that are reportedly among the first to receive the update, it might be worth checking for it by heading to Settings / Software update menu.
Things that are NOT allowed: