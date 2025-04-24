The new Moto Watch Fit is here with a battery that could last more than two weeks

Recommended Stories

What the watch is lacking is a microphone and speakers, so don't expect to talk to it, or listen to music on it. Of course, you can absolutely use it to check notifications and use the smartwatch as a way to control media while your phone is in your pocket.The body is made out of aluminum, with a plastic back – and the band is made out of fabric. This is what allows the Moto Watch Fit to weigh 25 g (minus the band). Its exact dimensions are 44.46 x 37.9 x 9.5 mm. On the outside, it definitely looks like an Apple smartwatch – in a good way!The battery should last up to 16 days, as Motorola claims, but that's without utilizing the GPS function, of course, as it drains much of the battery.The water resistance is rated at 5 ATM, or IP68 – the watch could be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of still, fresh water "for up to 30 minutes", and could withstand water pressure up to 50 meters deep "for up to 10 minutes".In the box, there's a lug adapter and a charging cable. So far, the price is not disclosed, but we'll keep you posted once it's live.