The new Moto Watch Fit is here with a battery that could last more than two weeks
Motorola is dropping not just smartphone goodness today, but some wearable gadgets as well – now, it's time to say hello to the new smartwatch Moto Watch Fit.
This is a light, sleek smartwatch that should integrate with a countless number of Android phones and present users with numerous fitness and wellness assistance features.
The display on the Moto Watch Fit is a 1.9-inch OLED one, with Gorilla Glass 3 for extra durability.
There's Bluetooth 5.3 available – not the latest standard (5.4), but nevertheless, Bluetooth 5.3 includes key refinements like lower power consumption, better interference handling, and improved connection stability, especially useful for devices like smartwatches, earbuds, and fitness trackers.
It goes without saying that the Moto Watch Fit has built-in GPS capabilities (a premium feature, mind you!), sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, as well as an ambient light sensor and more.
As you know, smartwatches have become increasingly popular in recent years, blending technology, convenience, and style into a single wearable device. Their appeal lies in how easily they sync with smartphones, allowing users to check messages, take calls, or get notifications without pulling out their phones.
The Moto Watch Fit's display is notably large, putting it in direct competition with premium models like the Apple Watch Series 9, which features a 1.9-inch LTPO OLED display on its larger 45 mm version. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, which is slightly smaller but still vibrant and sharp. Google's Pixel Watch 2, with its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, falls behind in screen size but still delivers on quality.
What the watch is lacking is a microphone and speakers, so don't expect to talk to it, or listen to music on it. Of course, you can absolutely use it to check notifications and use the smartwatch as a way to control media while your phone is in your pocket.
The battery should last up to 16 days, as Motorola claims, but that's without utilizing the GPS function, of course, as it drains much of the battery.
The water resistance is rated at 5 ATM, or IP68 – the watch could be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of still, fresh water "for up to 30 minutes", and could withstand water pressure up to 50 meters deep "for up to 10 minutes".
In the box, there's a lug adapter and a charging cable. So far, the price is not disclosed, but we'll keep you posted once it's live.
The body is made out of aluminum, with a plastic back – and the band is made out of fabric. This is what allows the Moto Watch Fit to weigh 25 g (minus the band). Its exact dimensions are 44.46 x 37.9 x 9.5 mm. On the outside, it definitely looks like an Apple smartwatch – in a good way!
