Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever

Themay be a bit less impressive than its successor, but hey, it brings a lot to the table for the price. For starters, the 45mm variant features a gorgeous 1.46-inch AMOLED display with superb brightness. And thanks to LTPO technology, the screen adapts its refresh rate depending on the content without sacrificing battery life.As a proper Wear OS timepiece, this bad boy is also equipped with advanced features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, an ECG app, and workout-tracking options. As if that’s not enough, it lets you create custom runs, use real-time guidance to reach your goals, and much more.Let’s not forget about the Morning Brief, Readiness insights, and the premium safety features. All of that makes thea very well-rounded option for Pixel phone users.What about battery life? Google says you can get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. And while frequent interactions will probably reduce the overall battery life, I wouldn’t call that a dealbreaker. After all, it’s quite feature-rich and looks incredible.Would I recommend theat its standard price? Honestly, probably not — thedoes come with solid improvements. But it’s $150 cheaper now and a much smarter choice for users on a budget — an easy recommendation. Don’t miss out!