Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
Amazon has slashed one Pixel Watch 3 variant to an irresistible price!
Amazon's epic Pixel Watch 4 deal? I've got a great alternative for you: the Pixel Watch 3 with a 45mm case and LTE connectivity is now down under $250! That's the wearable's lowest price ever and a bargain I wouldn't pass up for the world.
The Pixel Watch 3 may be a bit less impressive than its successor, but hey, it brings a lot to the table for the price. For starters, the 45mm variant features a gorgeous 1.46-inch AMOLED display with superb brightness. And thanks to LTPO technology, the screen adapts its refresh rate depending on the content without sacrificing battery life.
As a proper Wear OS timepiece, this bad boy is also equipped with advanced features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, an ECG app, and workout-tracking options. As if that’s not enough, it lets you create custom runs, use real-time guidance to reach your goals, and much more.
What about battery life? Google says you can get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. And while frequent interactions will probably reduce the overall battery life, I wouldn’t call that a dealbreaker. After all, it’s quite feature-rich and looks incredible.
Would I recommend the Pixel Watch 3 at its standard price? Honestly, probably not — the Pixel Watch 4 does come with solid improvements. But it’s $150 cheaper now and a much smarter choice for users on a budget — an easy recommendation. Don’t miss out!
I’ve checked prices at other merchants, and guess what? Amazon is the only retailer giving you an epic 38% discount. Just a heads up: the deal is only available on the model with a Porcelain band. Don’t waste time and save $150 with this incredible Black Friday deal.
Let’s not forget about the Morning Brief, Readiness insights, and the premium safety features. All of that makes the Pixel Watch 3 a very well-rounded option for Pixel phone users.
