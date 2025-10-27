Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Exceptional new Pixel Watch 3 deal will make you feel like Christmas has come early this year

There's no need to wait until December to cross an important item off your holiday shopping list if said item happens to be a large and stylish Android-compatible smartwatch from Google.

Google Pixel Watch 3
Released a little too late to top many holiday shopping lists this year, Google's newest in-house smartwatch has another big problem... apart from all the obvious similarities with its 2024 predecessor. While the Pixel Watch 4 is essentially impossible to find at a nice discount, the older but not a lot humbler Pixel Watch 3 can currently be had for a whopping $100 less than usual in a 45mm size.

If you hurry, Amazon will let you choose from matte black, champagne gold, and polished silver colorways (each with a matching "active" band) at the same substantially reduced price, and because Prime Day deals are a thing of the past, you don't need to meet any special requirements to save a cool Benjamin right now.

If a $100 discount doesn't sound very substantial for a one-year-old smartwatch, you should note that a 45mm Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 3 used to cost $399.99 back in the fall of 2024, permanently going down to $299.99 after the Pixel Watch 4's announcement.

You can now slash $100 off that revised list price, which means that you're looking at spending a grand total of 200 bucks less than you would have this time last year for what's still one of the best smartwatches out there for hardcore Google fans and Android enthusiasts in general.

Perhaps more importantly, an equivalent Pixel Watch 4 variant is a massive $200 costlier at the time of this writing, and there's clearly no universe in which that newer edition of Google's Apple Watch alternative is twice as powerful, elegant, or functional as its predecessor.

Our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review from last year, mind you, had both words of praise and criticism for the device, highlighting its comfortable and stylish design, as well as unrivaled performance (at least in "some aspects"), but also its far too many bugs and software issues and a general sense that we weren't looking at a "true next-gen Pixel Watch." 

Those objections, however, have considerably subsided with time, updates, and discounts, pretty much disappearing now that a 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is even cheaper than during Amazon's big Prime Day event a few weeks ago.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless