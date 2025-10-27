Exceptional new Pixel Watch 3 deal will make you feel like Christmas has come early this year





If you hurry, Amazon will let you choose from matte black, champagne gold, and polished silver colorways (each with a matching "active" band) at the same substantially reduced price, and because Prime Day deals are a thing of the past, you don't need to meet any special requirements to save a cool Benjamin right now.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $100 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Pixel Watch 3 Pixel Watch 4 's announcement. If a $100 discount doesn't sound very substantial for a one-year-old smartwatch, you should note that a 45mm Wi-Fi-onlyused to cost $399.99 back in the fall of 2024, permanently going down to $299.99 after the's announcement.





You can now slash $100 off that revised list price, which means that you're looking at spending a grand total of 200 bucks less than you would have this time last year for what's still one of the best smartwatches out there for hardcore Google fans and Android enthusiasts in general.

Pixel Watch 4 Perhaps more importantly, an equivalentvariant is a massive $200 costlier at the time of this writing, and there's clearly no universe in which that newer edition of Google's Apple Watch alternative is twice as powerful, elegant, or functional as its predecessor.





from last year, mind you, had both words of praise and criticism for the device, highlighting its comfortable and stylish design, as well as unrivaled performance (at least in "some aspects"), but also its far too many bugs and software issues and a general sense that we weren't looking at a "true next-gen Pixel Watch." Our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review from last year, mind you, had both words of praise and criticism for the device, highlighting its comfortable and stylish design, as well as unrivaled performance (at least in "some aspects"), but also its far too many bugs and software issues and a general sense that we weren't looking at a "true next-gen Pixel Watch."





Those objections, however, have considerably subsided with time, updates, and discounts, pretty much disappearing now that a 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is even cheaper than during Amazon's big Prime Day event a few weeks ago.







