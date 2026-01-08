Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Honor Magic8 Pro finally makes its UK debut with a massive battery and incredible cameras

The latest flagship is arriving on UK soil, bringing solid camera improvements.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Honor
Rear view of the Honor Magic8 Pro, focused on the phone's camera system.
Honor has officially launched the Magic8 Pro in the United Kingdom. The high-end smartphone made its China debut back in October 2025, with a Middle East and Africa release following a month later.

Key specs


  • 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display (1-120Hz refresh rate)
  • 200MP Ultra Night telephoto camera (1/1.4-inch sensor, wide f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom)
  • 6,270mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

Advanced AI camera at your fingertips


Honor designed its latest flagship phone as a strong mobile photography choice. Not only is the main sensor 200MP, it's also a SuperNight camera. This significantly improves low-light photography, delivering clearer details in challenging conditions and better light intake.

Focusing on more than just camera hardware, the company built the Magic8 Pro around artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure consistently solid results in every scenario. The smartphone features an AI Adaptive Stabilization Model, delivering seven times better zoom photos.

Recommended For You

What’s more, it’s equipped with Magic Color, the first AI-powered color engine, allowing users to apply various professional film tones and achieve polished results with minimal effort. As if that’s not enough, the phone’s AI Photo Agent supports voice-based and one-tap operations for more streamlined photography.

Power for everything


It's not just the many AI enhancements that make the Honor Magic8 Pro a device worth checking out. With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, the handset boasts major improvements in GPU, CPU, and AI computing power. Thanks to its GPU-NPU heterogeneous AI technology, even low-frame-rate games can turn into a smooth, high-frame-rate experience.

Recommended For You
The smartphone runs on MagicOS 10, with software support for seven years. That's on par with flagship options from Samsung and Google Pixel, ensuring you receive the latest software features for longer.

Honor also included a silicon-carbon battery inside, delivering more on-screen time and significantly higher charging speeds compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. That translates to hours of use in just a few minutes of charging, perfect for power users.

UK availability and pricing


As of Wednesday (Jan 8), Honor is expanding the Magic8 Pro availability, releasing the high-end option in the United Kingdom. 

HONOR is committed to creating the most exciting, intelligent, and advanced smartphone innovation for premium flagship buyers in the UK. The HONOR Magic8 Pro reimagines a new future for AI Photography that provides more choice for customers across our valued partners including EE, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Tesco Mobile, Currys, Argos, Very, Amazon, AO and John Lewis & Partners
Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR United Kingdom and Ireland

Here’s what you’ll be paying: the Magic8 Pro starts at £1,099.99 (approximately $1,479), with users getting three available colors:
  • Sunrise Gold
  • Sky Cyan
  • Midnight Black


Would you consider buying the Honor Magic8 Pro?
Yes, but only if it becomes available in my region.
55.81%
No, I prefer Apple or Samsung.
2.33%
Only if the price drops.
27.91%
I haven't decided yet.
13.95%
43 Votes

Success story of bound to fail?


On paper, the Honor Magic8 Pro looks like a champion. It may seem a bit steep for some users, but its advanced camera, quality display, and powerful performance make it a pretty capable alternative to the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max  — at least in the United Kingdom. 

That said, the phone’s restricted international availability is a notable downside, which makes its chances of overtaking the Samsung and Apple flagships on the global landscape quite slim.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (2)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?