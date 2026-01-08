Honor Magic8 Pro finally makes its UK debut with a massive battery and incredible cameras

Key specs

6.71-inch LTPO OLED display (1-120Hz refresh rate)

200MP Ultra Night telephoto camera (1/1.4-inch sensor, wide f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom)

6,270mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip





Advanced AI camera at your fingertips





Honor designed its latest flagship phone as a strong mobile photography choice. Not only is the main sensor 200MP, it's also a SuperNight camera. This significantly improves low-light photography, delivering clearer details in challenging conditions and better light intake.









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What’s more, it’s equipped with Magic Color, the first AI-powered color engine, allowing users to apply various professional film tones and achieve polished results with minimal effort. As if that’s not enough, the phone’s AI Photo Agent supports voice-based and one-tap operations for more streamlined photography. Focusing on more than just camera hardware, the company built the Magic8 Pro around artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure consistently solid results in every scenario. The smartphone features an AI Adaptive Stabilization Model, delivering seven times better zoom photos.What’s more, it’s equipped with Magic Color, the first AI-powered color engine, allowing users to apply various professional film tones and achieve polished results with minimal effort. As if that’s not enough, the phone’s AI Photo Agent supports voice-based and one-tap operations for more streamlined photography.





Power for everything





It's not just the many AI enhancements that make the Honor Magic8 Pro a device worth checking out. With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, the handset boasts major improvements in GPU, CPU, and AI computing power. Thanks to its GPU-NPU heterogeneous AI technology, even low-frame-rate games can turn into a smooth, high-frame-rate experience.



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The smartphone runs on MagicOS 10, with software support for seven years. That's on par with flagship options from Samsung and Google Pixel, ensuring you receive the latest software features for longer.





Honor also included a silicon-carbon battery inside, delivering more on-screen time and significantly higher charging speeds compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. That translates to hours of use in just a few minutes of charging, perfect for power users.





UK availability and pricing

As of Wednesday (Jan 8), Honor is expanding the Magic8 Pro availability, releasing the high-end option in the United Kingdom.







Here’s what you’ll be paying: the Magic8 Pro starts at £1,099.99 (approximately $1,479), with users getting three available colors:

Sunrise Gold

Sky Cyan

Midnight Black

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Would you consider buying the Honor Magic8 Pro? Yes, but only if it becomes available in my region. 55.81% No, I prefer Apple or Samsung. 2.33% Only if the price drops. 27.91% I haven't decided yet. 13.95% Vote 43 Votes

Success story of bound to fail? Here’s what you’ll be paying: the Magic8 Pro starts at £1,099.99 (approximately $1,479), with users getting three available colors:





On paper, the Honor Magic8 Pro looks like a champion. It may seem a bit steep for some users, but its advanced camera, quality display, and powerful performance make it a pretty capable alternative to the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max — at least in the United Kingdom.





That said, the phone’s restricted international availability is a notable downside, which makes its chances of overtaking the Samsung and Apple flagships on the global landscape quite slim.