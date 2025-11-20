Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Pixel Watch 4 gets its first-ever discount on Amazon and is one to remember

The watch is full of features and is absolutely worth grabbing.

Deals Google Wearables Google Pixel
A close-up of the Pixel Watch 4.
Amazon has officially launched its Black Friday deals, and I’ll tell you this—it’s a wonderful time to be in the market for a new smartwatch. As every year, I scoured the web for the best Black Friday smartwatch deals, and I’ve found some pretty impressive offers, such as the sweet $100 Amazon discount on the Pixel Watch 4, Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch.

Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to the 45mm LTE-enabled version of this beauty for just under $400. To top this off, this is the first time this smartwatch has gotten a discount on Amazon, making this an offer you shouldn’t miss out on.

Pixel Watch 4 (45mm, LTE): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
The Pixel Watch 4 is has received its first-ever discount on Amazon. The watch is selling for $100 off right now, which means you can snag its 45mm LTE version for just under $400. This is one of the best smarwtatches on the market, so don't miss out—save with this deal today!
Of course, since Amazon is currently full of bargain hunters, there’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs. So, if you’re a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, I strongly encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now, as the Pixel Watch 4 is worth every penny at this price.

Boasting Google’s iconic dome-like design, this bad boy can complement every attire, whether it’s shorts and a T-shirt or an expensive suit. In addition to being a pretty face, it’s packed with features from top to bottom.

It comes with all the standard stuff we’re used to seeing on smartwatches of this caliber, including heart-rate and blood oxygen measuring, sleep and activity tracking, temperature sensing, and ECG. It also supports Gemini and sports a new gesture, which enables the AI assistant the moment you raise your wrist—no “Hey, Gemini” is required.

Since it runs on Wear OS, it enables you to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store, make contactless payments via NFC, take and make phone calls, and receive smart notifications directly on your wrist.

Now add a battery that can last you up to two days of usage on a single charge, and I believe you see why the Pixel Watch 4 is an absolute bargain right now. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get yours for less now!

