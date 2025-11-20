Pixel Watch 4 gets its first-ever discount on Amazon and is one to remember

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Watch 4

Of course, since Amazon is currently full of bargain hunters, there’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs. So, if you’re a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, I strongly encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now, as theis worth every penny at this price.Boasting Google’s iconic dome-like design, this bad boy can complement every attire, whether it’s shorts and a T-shirt or an expensive suit. In addition to being a pretty face, it’s packed with features from top to bottom.It comes with all the standard stuff we’re used to seeing on smartwatches of this caliber, including heart-rate and blood oxygen measuring, sleep and activity tracking, temperature sensing, and ECG. It also supports Gemini and sports a new gesture, which enables the AI assistant the moment you raise your wrist—no “Hey, Gemini” is required.Since it runs on Wear OS, it enables you to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store, make contactless payments via NFC, take and make phone calls, and receive smart notifications directly on your wrist.Now add a battery that can last you up to two days of usage on a single charge, and I believe you see why theis an absolute bargain right now. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get yours for less now!