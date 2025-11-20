Pixel Watch 4 gets its first-ever discount on Amazon and is one to remember
The watch is full of features and is absolutely worth grabbing.
Pixel Watch 4, Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch.Amazon has officially launched its Black Friday deals, and I’ll tell you this—it’s a wonderful time to be in the market for a new smartwatch. As every year, I scoured the web for the best Black Friday smartwatch deals, and I’ve found some pretty impressive offers, such as the sweet $100 Amazon discount on the
Boasting Google’s iconic dome-like design, this bad boy can complement every attire, whether it’s shorts and a T-shirt or an expensive suit. In addition to being a pretty face, it’s packed with features from top to bottom.
Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to the 45mm LTE-enabled version of this beauty for just under $400. To top this off, this is the first time this smartwatch has gotten a discount on Amazon, making this an offer you shouldn’t miss out on.
It comes with all the standard stuff we’re used to seeing on smartwatches of this caliber, including heart-rate and blood oxygen measuring, sleep and activity tracking, temperature sensing, and ECG. It also supports Gemini and sports a new gesture, which enables the AI assistant the moment you raise your wrist—no “Hey, Gemini” is required.
