This 45mm Pixel Watch 3 model with LTE is cheaper than ever — save $130 now

 The Google Pixel Watch 4 was released less than a month ago, but there are still no discounts in sight. What then is the best alternative for Google Pixel fans? The Watch 3, of course. One particular model with a 45mm case and LTE capabilities is now available for 33% off its original price.

The Pixel Watch 3 is down by 33%

$130 off (33%)
The Pixel Watch 3 is now cheaper than it's ever been, including on Prime Day! Possibly for a limited time, you can get the model with a 45mm case and LTE capabilities in Porcelain for a massive 33% off its original price. That saves you a massive $130. Don't miss out.
We're talking about the model in Porcelain. Believe it or not, this variant is now available at its lowest price ever. Yep — it's cheaper now than it was during Prime Day in October! Even better, this sale is open to everyone, not just Prime members.

At just under $270, this unit delivers excellent value for money. It has the same design as its predecessor but offers some notable upgrades, including a brighter display and a more comfortable fit that allows all-day wear.

The timepiece packs various advanced features, too. First, it lets you create custom runs, including warmups, cool downs, and optimal intervals. You're also getting cardio load measurements and readiness scores to track workout intensity and recovery, and determine the best time for your next workout.

Health features are just as many — this Wear OS unit has an ECG app and offers heart rate measurements, advanced sleep insights, and more. Moreover, it has several safety features like loss-of-pulse detection, which can be potentially life-saving.

What about battery life? Google promises up to 24 hours of use with an always-on display, but workout tracking and constant interactions can significantly diminish its battery life. On the bright side, you can enable battery saver to keep it on your wrist for longer.

While it might be a tough sell at its standard price, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is a solid bargain right now. If you don't want to wait for Pixel Watch 4 deals to start popping up, this is your chance to save $130 on the LTE-ready model in Porcelain.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
49 stories
21 Oct, 2025
This 45mm Pixel Watch 3 model with LTE is cheaper than ever — save $130 now
28 Sep, 2025
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
18 Sep, 2025
Walmart knocks the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 to an irresistible price
27 Aug, 2025
I just found the best LTE Pixel Watch 3 deals — save up to $210 before they're gone
21 Aug, 2025
Google's hot new Pixel Watch 4 makes the Pixel Watch 3 look like a must-buy at a cool $100 discount
