This 45mm Pixel Watch 3 model with LTE is cheaper than ever — save $130 now
This sleek Wear OS smartwatch is an absolute delight at $130 off!
Google Pixel Watch 4 was released less than a month ago, but there are still no discounts in sight. What then is the best alternative for Google Pixel fans? The Watch 3, of course. One particular model with a 45mm case and LTE capabilities is now available for 33% off its original price.
We're talking about the model in Porcelain. Believe it or not, this variant is now available at its lowest price ever. Yep — it's cheaper now than it was during Prime Day in October! Even better, this sale is open to everyone, not just Prime members.
The timepiece packs various advanced features, too. First, it lets you create custom runs, including warmups, cool downs, and optimal intervals. You're also getting cardio load measurements and readiness scores to track workout intensity and recovery, and determine the best time for your next workout.
What about battery life? Google promises up to 24 hours of use with an always-on display, but workout tracking and constant interactions can significantly diminish its battery life. On the bright side, you can enable battery saver to keep it on your wrist for longer.
While it might be a tough sell at its standard price, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is a solid bargain right now. If you don't want to wait for Pixel Watch 4 deals to start popping up, this is your chance to save $130 on the LTE-ready model in Porcelain.
