Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
These price cuts may look modest at a first glance, but they actually make Google's third-gen in-house smartwatch cheaper than ever before.
Released a little over a year ago, the Pixel Watch 3 is currently available at $50 under its regular prices in 41 and 45mm sizes sans cellular connectivity and $70 less than usual with built-in 4G LTE support.
Now, I realize those may not sound like monumental discounts, but what you probably don't know is that Amazon permanently reduced the list prices of Google's third-gen in-house smartwatch after the recent release of the Pixel Watch 4.
Well, the e-commerce giant's latest temporary price cuts are on top of the permanent ones, which obviously means that every single Pixel Watch 3 model is cheaper than ever before. The price difference between Google's 2024-released Apple Watch rival and the 2025 edition is also clearly large enough now to eliminate the inherent advantages of the newer device and make the older one feel like a much smarter buy for the vast majority of Android smartphone users out there.
I would go so far as to say that the Pixel Watch 3 also delivers better value at its new record low prices than Samsung's entire Galaxy Watch portfolio, especially if you happen to own a (new or old) Google Pixel handset.
The Pixel Watch 3 is still without a doubt one of the most stylish smartwatches around. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review from last year, mind you, praised everything from the overall performance to the all-day comfort and undeniably elegant design of the circular wearable... while mainly criticizing its many annoying bugs and software issues, some of which have been fixed or at least made less annoying in the meantime.
What you have to remember is that all of that was true for a starting price of $349.99, while now we're dealing with a device that "normally" costs just $249.99 and currently goes for 50 bucks less than that in an entry-level GPS-only variant with a 41mm case.
