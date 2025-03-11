GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Pixel 10's first look is here - and it seems Google is playing it safe

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10's first look is here - and it seems Google is playing it safe
We now have our first look at the vanilla Google Pixel 10 thanks to reputable leaker OnLeaks and Android Headlines. The CAD-based renders show the device in pink, detailing its gorgeous design and recognizable form. We've also now seen the Pixel 10 Pro as well as the Pixel 10 Pro XL in similar leaked CAD-based renders.

The folks at Android Headlines with the help of reputable leaker OnLeaks were also able to confirm also the approximate dimensions of the smallest device in the Pixel 10 lineup. The lineup is expected to be unveiled in August 2025, although the exact date is still unknown.

For the vanilla Pixel 10, Google reportedly decided to keep the 6.3-inch display, which is an ideal comfortable form factor - not too big, not too small. The Pixel 10 will have a triple rear camera according to the CAD images that OnLeaks worked with.



As for dimensions, the Pixel 10 may come with more or less the same dimensions as its predecessor, the Pixel 9, with one tiny difference - the newer model may be thicker by 0.1mm. Pretty unperceivable, if you ask me.

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 dimensions:
  • 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm vs  152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm

Meanwhile, the camera module part may measure an additional 3.4mm, which would make the device 12mm thick in total. Roughly, again, the same as the predecessor.

Judging by the images, it seems the bezels are likely going to be the same as last year too (surprise, surprise). Of course, some people will always prefer to have thinner bezels on newer models, but these ones aren't too bad, and at least, they're symmetrical.

We are also likely getting flat sides again - slightly curved at the edges - which should make the phone easier to hold on to. Matte sides are in for a stay too, according to today's leak.

In line with Google's usual quirky approach to life (and smartphone design), we may have the volume button on the right side of the device once again, under the power button. Nothing new here either, but hey, it's different from everyone else's take on volume button positioning.

Android Headlines also mentions the Pixel 10's codename, 'Frankel'. There are not too many changes expected from the previous generation when it comes to design, obviously. Hopefully, there will be something under the hood to spice things up.

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, we've heard the new Pixel 10 series may come with a MediaTek 5G modem instead of Qualcomm's solution, which was previously used in Pixels. Although the official release date for this phone is under wraps for now, we expect it to launch with Android 16.

The Pixel 10 is a 'vanilla' flagship phone and may be accompanied by a Pixel 10 Pro and a Pixel 10 Pro XL. The phone will face the likes of the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 (and 17) for the battle of the best flagship phone.

This year, Samsung hasn't given much upgrade love to the Galaxy S25 apart from new AI smarts, which has somewhat disappointed plenty of Samsung fans eager for innovation. In the meantime, Apple's overpromised and definitely underdelivered Apple Intelligence was first advertised as the key selling point of the iPhone 16. And it's not coming.

Google is in an ideal position to challenge these two big names with the Pixel 10 series. However, at least when it comes to the design, the lack of huge changes indicates Google may choose to play it safe.

We'll likely know more as we approach the potential release date of the Pixel 10 series.

It's worth mentioning that it is unclear at this point whether Google will introduce a Pixel 10 Pro Fold this time, and today's leak doesn't offer us a first look at the foldable, so we'll have to wait and see for that. Last year, Google launched a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a book-style foldable, but so far, we haven't heard much about a successor ready to battle the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless