Pixel 10's first look is here - and it seems Google is playing it safe
We now have our first look at the vanilla Google Pixel 10 thanks to reputable leaker OnLeaks and Android Headlines. The CAD-based renders show the device in pink, detailing its gorgeous design and recognizable form. We've also now seen the Pixel 10 Pro as well as the Pixel 10 Pro XL in similar leaked CAD-based renders.
For the vanilla Pixel 10, Google reportedly decided to keep the 6.3-inch display, which is an ideal comfortable form factor - not too big, not too small. The Pixel 10 will have a triple rear camera according to the CAD images that OnLeaks worked with.
As for dimensions, the Pixel 10 may come with more or less the same dimensions as its predecessor, the Pixel 9, with one tiny difference - the newer model may be thicker by 0.1mm. Pretty unperceivable, if you ask me.
Meanwhile, the camera module part may measure an additional 3.4mm, which would make the device 12mm thick in total. Roughly, again, the same as the predecessor.
Judging by the images, it seems the bezels are likely going to be the same as last year too (surprise, surprise). Of course, some people will always prefer to have thinner bezels on newer models, but these ones aren't too bad, and at least, they're symmetrical.
We are also likely getting flat sides again - slightly curved at the edges - which should make the phone easier to hold on to. Matte sides are in for a stay too, according to today's leak.
In line with Google's usual quirky approach to life (and smartphone design), we may have the volume button on the right side of the device once again, under the power button. Nothing new here either, but hey, it's different from everyone else's take on volume button positioning.
Android Headlines also mentions the Pixel 10's codename, 'Frankel'. There are not too many changes expected from the previous generation when it comes to design, obviously. Hopefully, there will be something under the hood to spice things up.
The Pixel 10 is a 'vanilla' flagship phone and may be accompanied by a Pixel 10 Pro and a Pixel 10 Pro XL. The phone will face the likes of the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 (and 17) for the battle of the best flagship phone.
This year, Samsung hasn't given much upgrade love to the Galaxy S25 apart from new AI smarts, which has somewhat disappointed plenty of Samsung fans eager for innovation. In the meantime, Apple's overpromised and definitely underdelivered Apple Intelligence was first advertised as the key selling point of the iPhone 16. And it's not coming.
Google is in an ideal position to challenge these two big names with the Pixel 10 series. However, at least when it comes to the design, the lack of huge changes indicates Google may choose to play it safe.
We'll likely know more as we approach the potential release date of the Pixel 10 series.
It's worth mentioning that it is unclear at this point whether Google will introduce a Pixel 10 Pro Fold this time, and today's leak doesn't offer us a first look at the foldable, so we'll have to wait and see for that. Last year, Google launched a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a book-style foldable, but so far, we haven't heard much about a successor ready to battle the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The folks at Android Headlines with the help of reputable leaker OnLeaks were also able to confirm also the approximate dimensions of the smallest device in the Pixel 10 lineup. The lineup is expected to be unveiled in August 2025, although the exact date is still unknown.
Meanwhile, we've heard the new Pixel 10 series may come with a MediaTek 5G modem instead of Qualcomm's solution, which was previously used in Pixels. Although the official release date for this phone is under wraps for now, we expect it to launch with Android 16.
