Huge Pixel 10 Pro leak gives us our first clear look at Google's next compact powerhouse
Up Next:
When it rains, it pours. The old saying perfectly applies to Google's next (non-foldable) high-end Android handsets, which have all leaked in great detail and flawless quality today.
The Pixel 10 Pro (hold the XL) may well prove to be the most compelling member of the upcoming Google-made smartphone family, at least for Android purists who don't want to "settle" for the more affordable Pixel 10 model and who are perhaps not that into gigantic handsets like the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Because last year's Pixel 9 trio was certainly a major upgrade and redesign over 2023's Pixel 8 duo, you probably shouldn't be shocked to see the Pixel 10 Pro retain its predecessor's general appearance and even exact dimensions.
The "dream compact phone" is essentially going unchanged
Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro reportedly measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, which is the exact same overall height and width of the Pixel 9 Pro and 0.1mm more in thickness.
That's clearly not what you'd call a drastic or easily noticeable change, and unsurprisingly, the 6.3-inch screen size is also set to stay the same. The triple rear-facing camera module looks awfully familiar too, undoubtedly including a periscope telephoto sensor in addition to the primary snapper and ultra-wide-angle lens, but of course, plenty of upgrades could happen on that front without them being obvious from a cosmetic standpoint (especially in early renders).
If you're familiar with the Pixel 9 Pro's design, you're basically familiar with the Pixel 10 Pro's design as well.
As pointed out by Android Headlines, the good news about the Pixel 10 Pro looking so incredibly similar to its forerunner is that cases and other protective accessories designed for the Pixel 9 Pro should fit the upgraded phone without any problem... and vice versa.
Naturally, the bad news is that the Pixel 10 Pro's wow factor will clearly be harmed by what a lot of prospective buyers are likely to view as a repetitive or outright boring design. Then again, there's a reason (or rather several reasons) why our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro review called that the "dream compact phone" of 2024, and with the right internal improvements, the 9 Pro's sequel could effortlessly take over that title at some point in August or September 2025.
Pixel 10 Pro specs and features - here's what you can expect
No, I'm afraid there's not a lot of concrete info on that front I can share with you at the moment. But we all know the entire Pixel 10 family will use a hot new Google Tensor G5 processor (most likely manufactured by TSMC), and I for one am extremely excited to see how that chip will improve the already solid performance of the Pixel 9 trio.
That aforementioned 6.3-inch display is obviously likely to retain the 9 Pro's 120Hz refresh rate support and excellent peak brightness of 3000 nits, and although it's not much of a change, that enhanced 8.6mm profile makes me hopeful that the 4,700mAh battery size will at least grow to 4,800mAh (maybe even 4,900mAh).
There's no denying the elegance and pizazz of Google's familiar-looking Pixel 10 Pro.
When you get so close to perfection as Google has undeniably managed to come with the Pixel 9 Pro, we all have to settle for minor improvements and changes, as well as hopefully, an expanded and perhaps more refined set of AI tools.
Recommended Stories
With everything in mind, I feel pretty confident in (prematurely) predicting that the Pixel 10 Pro will also mimic the 9 Pro's pricing structure, thus costing as little as $999 in a 128GB storage variant (if such a variant will still exist) and as much as $1,449 with a whole terabyte of local digital hoarding room. Only time will prove me right or wrong on that front, so I guess all we can do for the time being is patiently wait... and carefully consider whether or not the Pixel 9 Pro is actually a smarter buy at an occasional discount of $200.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: