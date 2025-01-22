Galaxy AI: the best new features coming to Samsung S25
It was not by accident that Samsung focused most of its Galaxy S25 Unpacked event teaser on the new Galaxy AI features that it is launching together with its trio of 2025 flagships.
While most of those come from the partnership with Google and are made possible by equipping the new Galaxy S25, 25+, and S25 Ultra with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Samsung has added a few AI twists of its own like a dedicated Gemini assistant button.
It is the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor that drives the point home when it comes to AI on the Galaxy S25. Its Neural Processing Unit is 40% faster and allows Samsung to process AI functions that were previously done on the cloud, like Generative Edit, on the device itself, increasing privacy and security on its 2025 flagships.
The Samsung and Qualcomm partnership on the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy has brought enhanced AI image processing dubbed ProScaler that bumps the display image scaling quality by 40%.
When paired with Samsung’s own Digital Natural Image engine for mobile (mDNIe), the ProScaler AI processing embedded in the Snapdragon for Galaxy reduces the power draw of the display, hence improving the battery life on the Galaxy S25 series.
New Galaxy S25 AI features
The S25 comes with a host of new AI features that will enhance the user experience, from a new AI-powered camera system takes sharper photos, recognizes objects and scenes, and erases unwanted audio in video footage, to a more natural language processing for the voice assistant.
ProScaler Imaging
Speaking of battery, the Galaxy S25 is also bringing a new AI-powered battery management system that learns how you use your phone and adjusts the battery settings accordingly. This will help to extend the battery life and prevent the phone from running out of power at an inopportune moment.
Natural voice assistant
Another exciting Galaxy S25 AI feature is the improved voice assistant and search functions. The Galaxy S25's voice assistant is now more intelligent and responsive, able to understand natural language commands to perform a wider range of tasks.
The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured. Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics
The improved natural language understanding on the Galaxy S25 helps in specific everyday interactions, whether it is adjusting the display font size, or finding a specific photo in the gallery. Samsung says that one can even “perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps” but it remains to be tested how easy would that be in practice.
In a single prompt, you can now ask Gemini to take multiple actions across apps and services. For example, if you're looking for outdoor restaurants nearby and want to share the options with a friend, Gemini can connect to Google Maps to find the perfect spots and draft a ready-to-send text via Google Messages.
Besides apps like YouTube, Maps, Messages, or Spotify, Google is tying up the new Gemini assistant extensions with Samsung's own Reminder, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes and Samsung Clock so that the assistant can prompt about an upcoming appointment, save a note or set a reminder within Samsung's default apps.
As for the gesture-based search functions, Google’s improved Circle to Search option that launches with the new Galaxies can now pick phone numbers, emails, and even websites shown on the display, suggesting follow-up actions with one tap.
A single button hold on the side of the Galaxy S25 brings up the Gemini assistant, too, so that one can switch and interact with Samsung, Google, or third-party apps like Spotify seamlessly.
The ample chipset power on the Galaxy S25 allows for more privacy and security features to be executed on the phone itself, preventing data spills. The AI features, for instance, analyze personal data on-device for tailored execution that adapts to the owner’s specific usage patterns.
The enhanced abilities to look for a specific photo in the Gallery naturally, or receive a dedicated Now Brief daily on the lock screen, keep all private data on the S25 secured in Samsung’s Knox Vault for a protected Galaxy AI experience.
Moreover, Samsung brags that "Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves," further futureproofing the new phones.
In addition to these major AI features, the Galaxy S25 line dons a number of smaller AI enhancements. For example, the phone is able to automatically adjust the screen brightness and volume based on the ambient light and noise levels.
Overall, the Galaxy S25's new AI features are designed to make the phone more intelligent, proactive, and personalized. These features will help users to get the most out of their S25, S25+, or S25 Ultra phones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.
Circle to Search 2.0
Circle to Search now includes more ways to visually search for summaries of locations, trending photos and memes, objects and more. “Inspired by a piece of art? Circle it and see a gen AI snapshot of helpful information with links to dig deeper and learn more from the web,” tips Google.
On-device Galaxy AI privacy processing
Given that it can’t really brag with the Galaxy S25 hardware upgrades, Samsung focuses on what the expensive Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that it was forced to use exclusively in the S25 series allows it to do in the field of AI.
