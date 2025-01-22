Galaxy AI: the best new features coming to Samsung S25

Galaxy S25

Another exciting Galaxy S25 AI feature is the improved voice assistant and search functions. The Galaxy S25 's voice assistant is now more intelligent and responsive, able to understand natural language commands to perform a wider range of tasks.

TM Roh , President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics



The Samsung and Qualcomm partnership on the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy has brought enhanced AI image processing dubbed ProScaler that bumps the display image scaling quality by 40%.When paired with Samsung’s own Digital Natural Image engine for mobile (mDNIe), the ProScaler AI processing embedded in the Snapdragon for Galaxy reduces the power draw of the display, hence improving the battery life on theseries.Speaking of battery, theis also bringing a new AI-powered battery management system that learns how you use your phone and adjusts the battery settings accordingly. This will help to extend the battery life and prevent the phone from running out of power at an inopportune moment.The improved natural language understanding on thehelps in specific everyday interactions, whether it is adjusting the display font size, or finding a specific photo in the gallery. Samsung says that one can even “perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps” but it remains to be tested how easy would that be in practice.